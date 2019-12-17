5 Reasons To Visit France For Your Next Holiday

How do you possibly list all of the reasons to visit France? It is the world’s most visited country, and for good reasons. The landscape offers a little something for everyone and is a hub of many different cultures. From the architecture, cuisine and adventures, there’s no limit to the things you can enjoy while enjoying some of the best France tours.

We will take a look at the top five reasons to plan a trip to Sweet France.

1. Trendy Cities

When you visit France, you will fall in love with city after city. It will be hard to choose a favorite. Paris offers the ideal destination for art lovers and architecture enthusiasts, but it’s not the only stop you should make. We also recommend stopping in Nice, Avignon, Cannes, Lyon, Marseille, Toulouse and Bordeaux. To experience a little of everything, you will want to allot time for each city.

2. Breathtaking Beaches

Do you want to enjoy the warm sunshine while working on your tan? When you head to Southern France, you gain access to a stunningly long coastline, plenty of blue water and sandy beaches. You can make a stop in Monte-Carlo, but don’t neglect Normandy and Saint Tropez as well.

3. Winter Sports Extravaganza

While the beaches are exciting and relaxing, you can have just as much fun during colder months. France is known for providing some of the most varied skiing adventures in the world.

There’s a level for everyone, from the novice beginner to the Olympic-minded professional. If you need further instruction, you can also find an extensive selection of instructors ready to guide. Check out the Alps, Mount Blanc for your next climbing, mountain biking or hiking excursion as well.

4. Delectable French Cuisine

When you visit France, make sure you are hungry. You won’t know where to start and will want to try a little bit of everything. The delicious cuisine isn’t just tasty, but also provides some of the most elegant appearances of any culture.

You can have your fill of sauces, steak tartare, pastries and bread. Don’t neglect the creamy cheese that goes perfectly with French food. For every meal, you can choose a Michelin starred establishment that is run by a celebrity chef. In between meals, take time to enjoy the quaint bars and cafes located around every corner.

5. Sipping Fine Wine

If having delicious food at your fingertips wasn’t enough, you should consider the vast wine selection the country has to offer. France produces more than 50 million hectoliters of wine each year. You can play it safe with some Chardonnay and Champagne, or venture out and try some of the homemade varieties located around the country.

Pair your wine with some cheese for the perfect complement.

France is the Perfect Destination

While these are some of the most popular reasons to visit France, you can’t neglect the other obvious choices. France also contains some picturesque villages and lots of art as well.

If you want to immerse yourself in culture or enjoy the cinema, you can’t go wrong in France. Furthermore, the shopping venues are never-ending. Considering it is the fashion capital of the world, you gain easy access to Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and Yves Saint-Laurent.

Most importantly, when you visit France, you can easily extend your vacation and travel to nearby locations.

France shares its borders with eight countries. It doesn’t take a lot of effort to get to Italy, Germany, Spain or Switzerland. You can also take a short ferry ride to explore the UK. That’s what makes France the best hub for your long-term vacation plans and adventures as well.