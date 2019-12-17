Hearts legend Gary Locke issues rallying cry to disgruntled fans

GARY LOCKE issued a passionate rallying cry to his fellow Hearts fans during a feisty AGM at Tynecastle.

Hearts owner Ann Budge faced a flurry of questions on a swathe of topics in a packed Gorgie Suite on Tuesday morning, including Craig Levein, the club’s errant recruitment and their dismal campaign to date.

It prompted Locke – a shareholder and official club ambassador – to plead for unity and urge the fans to get behind a playing squad that is woefully shorn of belief.

Ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Celtic, Locke said: “The biggest problem we have at the moment, as anyone involved in football will tell you, is confidence is shot when you have been on the run we have been on.

“I’ve been a Hearts fan all my life and in 20-odd years I didn’t see us win anything so we’ve no divine right to win games all the time. Fans have got to remember that.

“I know it’s tough for us all at the minute but the only way we’ll get out of this mess is by every single person sticking together and that means getting behind the team that’s playing.

“We’ve all got players that we love to hate but – I’ve been there myself – when your confidence is at rock bottom there is nothing worse than the stadium getting on your back.

“We are being detrimental to the team we love – so get behind the team and hopefully we can get out of this.”