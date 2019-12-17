Top Travel Destinations from Films and Television

We spend so much of our time watching our favorite movies and tv shows and becoming fully immersed in the characters, the storyline, and even the locations. If you’re a die-hard fan of popular franchises like Harry Potter or Lost like we are, then you might want to consider having your next vacation at their filming locations.

You’ll still be able to explore the unknown and immerse yourself in a new place while seeing the spots where popular scenes were filmed.

We've compiled a list of fan-favorite travel destinations that double as filming locations that is sure to excite you into taking your next trip sooner than you planned.

Los Angeles, California, USA

Let’s start our list with one of the most obvious destinations for everything Hollywood – Los, Angeles, California!

It is the home of almost every major film studio in the US such as Paramount Pictures and Columbia Pictures. It’s no secret that a lot of what you see in movies and television is recorded right in their backyard.

For example, the popular TV series Scandal starring Kerry Washington is depicted to be in Washington D.C. when in fact the office of her character Olivia Pope is actually filmed in the top floors of the Palace Theatre in Los Angeles.

More recently you would have seen LA’s Glassell Park in the empty parking lot scene with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star is Born. There are tons of iconic filming locations in Los Angeles, making it a prime vacation spot for the movie lover in you.

Glenfinnan Viaduct, Scotland, UK

One of the most memorable scenes in the Harry Potter movies is Harry’s train rides to school on the Hogwarts Express. The stunning bridge which Harry flies over in a car when he and Ron can’t get on the train is, in fact, the Glenfinnan Viaduct in Scotland, UK.

The viaduct overlooks the waters of Loch Shiel and the Glenfinnan Mountain and is an absolutely amazing sight to take in whether you’re a Harry Potter fan or not. You can take a train on the viaduct yourself and go on a magical journey from one of the movies we will always love.

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Fan or not, you can’t deny that Game of Thrones was one of the most successful television shows of the last decade. With its crazy plot twists and unbelievable storyline, it had people around the world hooked.

So where better to spend your next vacation than at the capital of Game of Thrones’ mythical land of Westeros, King’s Landing? Filmed in Dubrovnik, Croatia, the breathtakingly beautiful city is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is full of unique architecture and incomparable charm.

Make sure to spend time in the Old Town where a lot of scenes were filmed, and take in the narrow streets, high stone walls, and gorgeous fortresses.

Savannah, Georgia, USA

Savannah, Georgia is the filming location of one of the most incredible movies of all time – Forrest Gump. This blockbuster Oscar winner pulled the heartstrings of even the toughest viewers, mostly due to the award-winning performance of Tom Hanks.

You can follow the movie’s storyline and unravel the scenes recorded there such as when Gump sits on a bench in Chippewah Square in Savannah and delivers the timeless quite “Life is like a box of chocolates”.

Other popular movies filmed there include Something to Talk About with Dennis Quaid and Julia Roberts and Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil featuring Kevin Spacey, Jude Law, and John Cusack.

Hawaii, USA

Hawaii is one of the most beautiful destinations in the world; everything from the gorgeous beaches to lush rainforests attracts visitors as well as filmmakers.

You can still see movie cameras and crews in different parts of the state, but one of the most notable instances is of the island of Oahu in ABC’s Lost by J.J. Abrams.

You can see the beach of the infamous ‘airplane crash’ that started it all as well as the rolling hills of the Ka’a’awa Valley. Other blockbusters that were also filmed in Hawaii are James Cameron’s Avatar and Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park.

Salzburg, Austria

No one can resist the breathtaking natural beauty of Salzburg, Austria – not even the producers of the timeless musical ‘The Sound of Music’. Walk through the flowery meadows and grassy hills of Salzburg singing “Do-re-mi” and other classics from the movie just as Julie Andrews did while playing the cheerful governess Maria.

You can walk in the footsteps of your favorite characters by also visiting the Nonnberg Abbey monastery, Mirabell Palace and Gardens, Frohnburg Palace, and The Sound of Music Pavilion.

There are tons of tours that will take you behind the scenes of all of the filming locations and are filled with extra fun facts.

Matamata, New Zealand

Every die-hard movie fan who is into the popular film franchises The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings knows that New Zealand is Middle Earth.

The island was the location of much of the movie’s background, but it’s Matamata that really stands out.

Located in the Waikato Region, Matamata is a rural town that is surrounded by an idyllic countryside – but you may know it better as the Shire where all the hobbits lived in adorable little hobbit holes.

Go on a fully-guided tour of the 12-acre set, Hobbiton, and have a Middle-earth adventure like no other. The tours last around two hours but you can also have a drink or a meal from The Shire’s Rest.

