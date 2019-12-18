REACTION: Hearts boss Daniel Stendel encouraged by fighting spirit, despite Celtic loss

Hearts boss Daniel Stendel insists his team have taken a step in the right direction, despite losing 2-0 to Celtic.

First half goals from Ryan Christie and Olivier Ntcham handed the Premiership leaders all three points at Tynecastle on Wednesday evening.

The Gorgie side had started on the front foot and a fighting display following the interval gave both Stendel and the players encouragement that they can arrest their woeful run of form, starting in Saturday’s bottom of the table clash at Hamilton.

Stendel, whose dugout debut ended in defeat to St Johnstone on Saturday, said: “We tried for 90 minutes to play at the front, yes Celtic had chances to score but they scored with the first shot at goal and it was hard for my team to come back after investing so much in the first 20 minutes.

“Celtic deserved to win but we deserved to score one goal, normally it’s good for our mentality.

“We gave all what we could give with our mentality and fight and it was a good feeling, especially for me in our second home game that we can have so much support from the stands and I hope we can get it next time.

“Everyone can see it’s a step forward, we would like to step so much more than just small steps but we have a feeling we can do it and the next big step is to win some points.”

