Sainsbury’s condemned after pork snack placed next to sign celebrating Hanukkah

SAINSBURY’S have been condemned after placing pork snacks next to a sign promoting a Jewish festival.

The packets of Curators Pork Puffs were placed in contact with a sign saying “Happy Hanukkah” in the London store.

Russell Blackman, 54, spotted the the “insulting” placement at the South Woodford store and posted a picture online.

Russell, a practicing Jew from London, wrote: “Very good Sainsbury’s.”

It was shared to Twitter by Frances Barnes yesterday captioned with: “@Sainsbury’s are your south Woodford branch taking the proverbial? Or are they just stupid?”

The image shows several packets of crisps stacked up one on top of another right beside a sign that reads Happy Hanukkah.

The crisps, which are made from pork rind, have the writing The Curators Pork Puffs written on the front of the packet.

Rebecca Koumas wrote under the post saying: “Omg. Wtf.”

Frank Davis added: “For f***sake.”

Alwyne Villas joked: “Maybe Corbyn has a job as the new manager.”

Tony Mehlman commented: “Oh dear, just saw it.

Speaking today, Russell said: “I was in there to get just a couple of bits. I saw the sign that read Happy Hanukkah and thought, ‘That’s nice’.

“I then got closer to it and saw the pork crisps. They were on both sides of the sign and it was in the Jewish section. I laughed at it but I did feel something that I had to report it the manager.

“He looked quite embarrassed and said they will fix it right away. It was just stupid or someone thought it was funny to do this.

“The worst thing is it’s actually made up of pork rind. We seem to be a target again. We are probably the most persecuted race out there. There are only 300,000 Jews in England.”

This tweet prompted a customer service representative apologising to Frances about three times after admitting to it being embarrassing.

They wrote: “Hi there! That’s embarrassing to say the least, I’m very sorry! I just spoke to a colleague and it’ll be changed. Thanks for bringing it up to me, enjoy your day.”

Sainsbury’s are selling the salt and vinegar flavoured crisps for £2.00 for a 75 gram packet.

The supermarket have described the gluten free product on their website saying: “Light and crunchy pork snacks, flash cooked and finished with a classic salt and vinegar seasoning.

Hanukkah commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem at the time of the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucid Empire.

It is also known as the Festival of Lights.

In the Torah, pigs are described as prohibited because they have a cloven hoof but do not chew their cud.

A Sainsbury’s spokesman said: “We’re sorry for any offence this may have caused. We appreciate this being brought to our attention and have updated the display. “