The father, the son and the horny goat – moment farm nativity turns X-rated

A SHOCKED mum has shared hilarious pictures of the moment a pair of goats put on an X-rated show – during her daughter’s nativity play.

Rehana, from Edgbaston, Birmingham, was at Ash End Children’s Farm, for the performance on Monday in which her daughter, Zuli, five, played Mary.

Zuli and pal Isabella Hammersley, six, who played a shepherd, landed the roles after visiting the farm and being asked if they wanted to take part in the nativity.

But Mary’s moment in the spotlights was ruined when real, live goats decided to put on a performance of their own.

The incident was even more of a surprise to the organisers as both goats are believed to be female.

Rehana shared the images to Twitter yesterday afternoon with the caption: “My daughter is Mary in a live Nativity Scene and the goats have just started f******.”

@Nicovel0 wrote under her tweet: “I grew up in the countryside and this is exactly why there never was more than one live animal in Nativity scenes.”

@Bubblegum_CEO added: “The not so immaculate conception.”

@Jay_Wizzle said: “So you’ve got the Father, the Son and the Horny Goats.”

@digginggardener commented: “I hope the children were informed that this is not how the wee baby Jesus was made.”

Rehana, 41, said: “I have never seen goat sex during a live nativity before.

“It was very funny as animals don’t have a script. We worried about the donkey. My friend and I were wondering if it was going to join in on the action.”

She added: “Zuli had a face that was grim after seeing it but did not seem really phased. They understand where babies come from so it wasn’t much of an issue.

“The adults were laughing so hard. It was incredible. It was a farm nativity scene. They do the whole Nativity story with animals.

“My vet friend said both goats are female. I don’t know if she was joking though.”