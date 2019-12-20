Carol singers hit right note for charity

Kind-hearted carol singers have raised a four-figure sum to help a Tayside stillborn charity.

A collection at the University of Dundee’s annual Candlelit Carol Service generated £1101, which has been handed over to Errol-based SCM.

The service, which took place on Sunday in the city’s St Paul’s Cathedral, is a popular event on the University’s calendar, with donations at the event having raised thousands of pounds to support local charities in recent years.

A total of £801 was raised at the service, with an additional £300 donation from the University of Dundee Unison branch contributing to the final tally.

SCM was founded by Jenny and Paul Mills, whose daughter Sophie was stillborn eight years ago. Their charity, which takes its name from Sophie’s initials, provides financial support to parents of children who have died between 24 weeks of pregnancy and 28 days after birth, to allow them to purchase a memorial or headstone.

Mr Mills said, “We would like to thank everybody who donated at Sunday’s service and the University of Dundee for its support of our work.

“Losing a child is one of the worst experiences imaginable, but with that heartache comes an added financial pressure. This money will help alleviate some of that strain and allow local families to say farewell to their children in a fitting manner.”

Jill Webster, from the University’s Chaplaincy Centre, added, “It is a great pleasure to be able to hand over this sum to Paul and Jenny. They both work extremely hard to raise money to allow grieving parents to provide a lasting memorial to their little ones and I would like to thank everybody who contributed so generously to the collection.”