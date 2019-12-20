Dachshund duo proves to be the paw-fect pair

A search was underway to find puppy love in the capital as a city centre hotel looked for a pair of inseparable canines to take part in a wedding photoshoot like no other.

Canine couple Nova and Ottis have been picked as the winning fur-ever friends to be part of a special ceremony at The SKYbar at DoubleTree by Hilton Edinburgh City Centre on Sunday 23rd February 2020 at its annual Wedding Showcase event.

Dachshunds proved to be pick of the loved up litter as two of the runners up were also of that breed – namely Millie and Marley and Frankie and Rex. The final runners up were French Bulldogs Poppie and Eddy.

Winning couple Nova and Ottis will be given the full wedding treatment and the hotel will help plan their furry-tail ending. First up is an engagement photoshoot of the new four-legged fiancés before they celebrate their love at SKYbar in the New Year against the picturesque backdrop of Edinburgh Castle and the cityscape.

Marcello Ventisei, General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Edinburgh City Centre, said:

“Many couples involve their pets in their special days, but we wanted to put the spotlight on man’s best friend and unveil pictures of the journey down the aisle for two special dogs at our Wedding Showcase event in February.

“We loved seeing all the picture entries flooding in from across the capital – congratulations to our winners Nova and Ottis.”

You can follow the journey on Nova and Ottis on social media with #skyBARKwedding.

www.rbhmanagement.com