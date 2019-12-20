London Office Rental Agency Halkin Chooses Charity over “Cheesy Marketing” This Christmas

The London-based office rental agency Halkin, has stepped out of the warm this winter in order to raise money for the homeless charity Shelter.

Halkin, which has its main office in Southwark but works across the city, took to the streets on the night of December 3rd as part of the Shelter’s annual Sleep Walk.

Donning hats, scarves and coats to bundle up against the cold, the team set off from near Waterloo Station to take part in the 10km trek in the capital.

A spokesperson for the company said, “This year, we are raising money for Shelter because we want to help homeless people over Christmas.”

“Everyone deserves warm food and a roof over their head.”

The night time walk is arranged so those who take part can consider the hardships faced by those who have no food and no safe place to sleep at night.

This year it saw Halkin staff, as well as many other supporters, walk a sponsored route in order to learn about the current homelessness crisis.

As part of its pledge to join in and help those most in need, the company also added its own Christmas marketing budget to the proceeds.

Halkin had also promised to match donations raised up to the amount of £5,000.

The company’s spokesperson said that this was done in place of “a Christmas marketing campaign” this year.

Instead of spending the money on a traditional marketing campaign for the holidays, Halkin has partnered with Shelter through its #Halkinforthehomeless work, and is now aiming to spread the message further.

This has involved asking members of the public to “consider some of the basic needs that are so easy to take for granted”, including hot meals, feeling safe and having a warm place to sleep at night.

Centre managers for Halkin will also be running further fundraising events for the charity throughout the rest of the month.

Extending the charity invitation beyond its work as an office renting agency, the company is also calling for individuals to “dig deep” and provide an increased amount of funding even though the Sleep Walk has been completed for 2019.

Donations have so far been accepted from a wide variety of sources, and are still open as of December 18, taking the amount raised for Shelter to just over £11,500 at the time of writing.

The route, which differed this year compared to last, took in many famous landmarks, including Covent Garden, St Paul’s Cathedral and the Southbank.

Route designer Andy Ashton said at the time, “We wanted the route to showcase the beautiful and iconic landmarks of London, to make the walk memorable, and spectacular for those taking part.”

The walk, which took between an hour and an hour and a half, ended at the graffiti tunnels of Leake Street, where participants were met by seasonal entertainment and refreshments.

Similar walks also took place in the same week, with another walk scheduled by Shelter taking place in Manchester on December 11, and many volunteers organising Sleep Walks in their own local areas.

Halkin’s spokesperson said that the donations made will “have a hand in making someone’s Christmas a little more special”.

To get involved and donate money to Shelter through Halkin, go to their fundraising page at https://www.halkin.com/halkin-for-the-homeless.