Genius or “the most council post in the history of Facebook”? Doting dad does home-made Happy Meals for daughter

A DOTING dad has come up with the ultimate McDonald’s hack – but not everyone is impressed.

Andy Penn from Biggleswade, Bedfordshire recreates Happy Meals at

at home for daughter Chloe, using supermarket food and spare McDonald’s packaging.

The 37-year-old reckons he spends £1.70 on his homemade Happy Meals which includes a toy, saving around £1.09 in the process.

And while the home made Happy Meal has impressed many viewers, some have responded more sniffily, including one person who called it the “most council post in the history of Facebook”.

Pictures show Andy’s process, which includes frying the chicken nuggets and chips before repackaging in McDonald’s wrappers.

He then completes the Happy Meal with a £1 toy from Poundland.

Another photo shows a delighted Chloe, six, tucking into the fast food snack.

Andy, a fork lift load operator, decided to take to Facebook to share his “parenting tip”.

He posted the photos with the caption: “Parenting tip from me. Next time you’re at McDonald’s, ask the staff nicely for some spare packaging (they don’t seem to mind when you explain).

“Then, when your child wants “a happy meal” and you can’t be bothered to leave the house or wanna save the pennies, you can just make them up one at home. Just don’t forget the toy.”

Andy’s post, which has since clocked up more than 2,000 likes online has divided social media users.

Larissa Conboy wrote: “What a brilliant idea especially how McDonald’s is so far from me.”

Donna Berry added: “Hahah win win love this idea all round.”

And Jasmin Johnson said: “In love oh my god. Going to save my life.”

However, not everyone was as impressed.

Andrew Sallabank said: “The most council estate post in the history of Facebook.”

Kyle Campbell added: “The whole premise of this would be to save obesity not pennies – why not oven cook?”

And Emma Mutch wrote: “That’s pure evil that.”

Speaking today, Andy said: “I’m always doing my utmost for her and going out of my way. I wear makeup for her and her friends we do nails etc.

“It was my weekend and she asked for McDonald’s for tea. I said I need to go shopping and asked her how she’d feel about making one at home, if I grabbed a toy while we were out.

“She was really excited about the idea saying we can stay at home and watch a film with homemade McDonald’s.”

He added: “I think if a family went and got like three or four of the happy meal boxes, a low income family or a struggling single mum if she did it you’re looking at £3 to feed four kids.

“The saving money is just a bonus to be honest, my daughter just found it really fun. Obviously it was her ideal setting we could cook it at home in front of the telly while watching a film.

“It’s not something I do weekly, monthly. This was the first time I’ve done it. It’s something I will do in the future maybe in two or three months.

“If people are really that bothered they could always use an Actifry or whatever. It’s no big issue the concept is there to make nuggets and chips at home.

“I’m not a health expert I just did something my daughter wanted to do and I wouldn’t do it regularly.”