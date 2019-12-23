Hibs identify man who throw bottom at Rangers player

Hibs have confirmed they have identified the man they believe threw a glass bottle towards Rangers defender Borna Barisic.

The club admits a total of four men have been picked out by CCTV as having launched missiles on to the pitch during Friday’s 3-0 loss, with the footage being passed on to Police Scotland.

It was the second half incident involving Barisic, who was lying on the ground following the tackle that led to Ryan Porteous being sent-off, that drew widespread condemnation, including from Hibs manager Jack Ross and Rangers counterpart Steven Gerrard.

A Hibs spokesperson said: “An initial review of the footage has identified four men involved in throwing missiles, including a glass bottle.

“We will continue to review the footage, and we expect to identify any others involved.

“Fans must understand that throwing missiles is dangerous for the players and for fellow fans, and it and blackens the good name of the club.

“All supporters identified as taking part in any unacceptable behaviour will be dealt with by the club and by the legal process.

“We invested in enhanced CCTV cameras to tackle precisely this kind of behaviour, and those who misbehave should know we will leave no stone unturned to identify them and bring them to book.”

After the game Hibs boss Ross said: “I can’t get my head around why anyone would throw a glass bottle at another human.”

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said: “We don’t want to see that in any stadium. We want the players to be safe and we want the fans to be safe.”