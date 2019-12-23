Important Skin Care Tips to Follow During Pregnancy

Every woman knows that during the pregnancy her body will inevitably change. However, if you are mom-to-be, you need to be aware of the fact that your skin will really suffer. Although these skin changes are completely normal, they can be very annoying. Therefore, check out these useful tips and be prepared for everything pregnancy throws your way.

Cleanse skin well

It doesn’t matter whether you have just found out that you are going to be a mom, if you are in the 17th week of your pregnancy or you are soon going to give birth. It is very important that you clean your skin well. Just some of the women are blessed with that healthy pregnancy glow, the rest suddenly feel like they are back in high school with new pimples popping on their face every day. Unfortunately, there is nothing you can do about your raging hormones, but you can cleanse your skin thoroughly every day to remove dirt and maintain clear pores. Find out more about skin changes during pregnancy at BornCute.com.

Practice skincare

Pregnant women are more sensitive to the sun and they burn much more easily. However, applying chemical sunscreens is not a good idea when you are with child, so try to stay in the shade and protect your body from harmful sun rays by wearing a broad-brimmed hat.

Steer clear of toxic chemical ingredients

Most pregnant women know that they should avoid eating raw fish and deli meats during those nine months, but if you want to have healthy-looking skin, you should also steer clear of toxic chemical ingredients such as parabens, formaldehyde, toluene, dihydroxyacetone (DHA) and aluminum chloride.

Do not use acne medication

While acne medication can be good for your skin it can be bad for your baby, so whether you have been using oral or topical meds, you need to stop taking them when you get pregnant. These drugs often contain strong chemicals that are absorbed through your skin and into your child’s bloodstream.

Help your stretching skin

Most of the future moms are afraid that the pregnancy will leave stretch marks on their body. Unfortunately, these annoying lines are mostly hereditary, so if it is in your cards, you are going to get them. On the other hand, there is something you can do to help your stretching skin and minimize the visibility of potential stretch marks. Invest in great natural body oil such as sweet almond oil and use it daily to rub your belly, breasts, and hips with it.

Get off the couch

When you are expecting, sometimes even getting out of bed or off the couch seems like a lot of work. However, keep in mind that gentle exercise at least once a day can increase your blood circulation and bring nutrients to your skin. Plus, a workout will cause a burst of endorphins that can make you feel happier and improve the quality of your sleep.

Don’t forget to hydrate

One of the most famous beauty rules in the word is about staying properly hydrated throughout the day. This rule becomes extra important when you are pregnant. During these nine months you need to drink plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated and flush your system. In addition, increased water intake will keep your complexion clear and plump.

Keep your makeup routine as simple as possible

Don’t apply heavy makeup during the pregnancy and try to use chemical-free products where possible. Since your skin will go from dry to oily and vice versa in a matter of weeks, make sure to adjust your makeup to suit your needs.

With these useful tips you will be able to get through your pregnancy without feeling like a teenager with skin problems once again.