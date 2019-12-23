Improving debt advice services

Plans to develop a free debt advice system have been published.

The plan, which will focus on service users, sets out a number of improvements to how people find and experience debt advice, including:

funding helpline services that reflect Scotland’s circumstances

developing a workforce strategy to support those providing advice

driving technological innovation for the delivery of debt advice

Business Minister Jamie Hepburn said:

“Problem debt can increase stress and strain on families and friendships and it

often affects those who are already struggling. Sadly, these issues can become a greater strain at Christmas time.

“Early intervention can help mitigate the damaging effects of problem debt, but people often delay getting help, or advice providers struggle to meet demand.

“This plan sets out our ambition to create a free debt advice system that responds to the needs of those who seek it, offers more joined up services and has adequate funding to survive and provide high quality services.”