Maintaining Scotland’s tenements

|Changes to legislation considered.
|New measures will be introduced to improve and maintain tenement flats across Scotland.
Legislative changes being considered include, compulsory owners’ associations, building inspections every five years and a national reserve fund for repairs.
In the interim, measures to support voluntary change will be taken forward, such as supporting the establishment of owners associations.
The actions will help to safeguard Scotland’s tenements, ensuring they continue to provide good quality, safe, sustainable and affordable homes.
Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said:
“These measures reinforce our commitment to support tenement owners and protect such an important part of our national heritage.
“Whilst tenements continue to provide good quality, safe, sustainable and affordable homes, this programme of support will help to ensure they are protected and preserved.
“Homeowners and landlords in tenements need to fully accept their shared responsibilities for the upkeep of their property to ensure all those living in tenements have good quality homes.”
