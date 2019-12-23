Scottish Government opposes Withdrawal Agreement Bill

Constitutional Relations Secretary Michael Russell has today set out the Scottish Government’s opposition to the Withdrawal Agreement Bill.

Writing to Steve Barclay, the UK Secretary of State for Exiting the EU, Mr Russell states: “The people of Scotland have voted clearly and decisively against leaving the EU on each and every opportunity they have had.

“The Scottish Government cannot therefore recommend to the Scottish Parliament that it consents to the Withdrawal Agreement Bill.”

The letter adds: “If there has been any lesson from the last three years it is we should take time to achieve the right kind of future partnership. The UK Government should work to build consensus, with the full involvement of the devolved administrations, rather than rush to impose its own narrow views on everyone else.”

The Scottish Government has lodged a legislative consent memorandum with the Scottish Parliament explaining the reasons behind its decision. This is expected to be debated by MSPs early in the New Year.