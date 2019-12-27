The many faces of online roulette: varieties, types, and options to win more

In the distant past, playing roulette would mean heading out to the nearest casino, staking your money, claiming your winnings, and heading out back to your home.

Although we all enjoyed this style at the time (not that we had a choice anyway), gamblers soon grew frustrated by it. With this system, not only do players have to travel distances to find the nearest casinos to them, but they also have to make do with whatever type and variety of roulette they find.

Sounds like a great deal of restrictions and limitation on gamblers! Thanks to the introduction of Judi online, players no longer have to keep up with this frustrating lifestyle, as they are now able to place their money on any type of roulette they desire from the comfort of their homes, while also enjoying some great customer support and perks on some top software.

In this day and age, players are spoilt with choice when it comes to choosing the type of roulette online they want to play. But where do you start? Which do you choose? You need not worry yourself too much about that, as we’ve already done the bulk of the work for you. You only need to stay on this post to discover the widest range of roulette games available to you on the internet.

Understanding the components of a roulette table

Unlike what we had in the times of land casinos, online roulette has a lot more than 36 numbers these days. Thanks in large parts to the sophistication and development of online casinos, there is now an array of roulette games on offer for gamblers today. So, sit tight, and enjoy the post as we dive head-on into the discussion of some of the roulette variations you’ll find at your favorite online casino.

American and European Roulette

Classic roulette games, like the European and American roulette, feature the regular standard of 1 through to 36, a single or double zero, and then options to bet on odds or evens, and red or black. These two types of roulette have been categorized alongside each other because they are pretty much the same, except for the inclusion of the 00 in the American roulette, an inclusion that increases the house edge and makes it more difficult for players to win. With the European roulette, you’re up against a 2.70% house edge, while with the American roulette, the house edge rises to 5.25%.

French Roulette

Although not so popular online, the French roulette is quite similar to the American roulette with its single zero, albeit with a plethora of differences too. In the French roulette, there is the “La Partage” rule, where if the ball lands on zero, only half of your bet would be forfeited. French roulette also presents players with a very rare form of opportunity via its “En Prison” rule. With this rule, if you bet on evens or odds and the ball lands on zero, you will be given a chance to win your bet back. The dealer will place your bet in ”prison” by placing a marker on top of your bet. By the time the next spin comes around, if you win, you’ll get it back, but if you don’t, well, you’ll forfeit your loss to the house.

Premier roulette diamond

What better way is there to enjoy roulette variation than the premiere roulette diamond? This type of online roulette exploits the radiant online casino’s graphics to the maximum by featuring more colors to bet on other than the traditional red or black option. Although the evens and odds and the 1-36 are still present in this game, there is the opportunity to bet on different colors like, such as green, yellow, or even blue.

Multi-ball roulette

Since we are talking about playing roulette on the virtual space, it is expected to find some sorts of upgrades as compared with classic land casinos. And one of such upgrades is found in the form of the three-ball wheel of a multi-ball roulette. This game is simply perfect for all online gamers as it allows you to bet on a bunch of numbers at a single time instead of just one, thereby splitting your winnings amongst the number of balls that are in play.

Spingo

Bingo-lovers get in here! A bizarre mix of Bingo and roulette, Spingo allows players to bet on numbers from 1-10 rather than the traditional 1-36 of classic roulette, while also betting on three different colors. Once the wheel starts spinning, numbered balls are randomly picked out – just like you have in a lotto – which the fall into the colored trays. Odds and evens are also on-show in Spingo if you so desire to bet on them.