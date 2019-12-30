Brian May to go vegan in January with Veganuary

Music legend and well-known wildlife campaigner Brian May has announced that he is going vegan for January.

The Queen guitarist will be giving up all animal produce with Veganuary, a charity helps people worldwide try veganism in January and beyond.

The rock legend announced the decision over the weekend in an Instagram post.

He wrote: “This is my announcement of intent. Starting on the first of January this coming year I will be doing VEGANUARY. Which means I will eat only vegan food for that month.

“After that, I will take a view on whether to continue or not. I’ve already got the support of some friends who are going to join me and compare notes as we go along.

“If any of you folks out there are hovering on the edge out there and want to join me too, I’d be delighted. We can mutually support each other!

“My reasons? 1) to lessen the suffering of animals. 2) To lessen the load on our groaning planet. 3) for my health.

“And as an animal campaigner, it has been bothering me for a while that I still eat animal-derived food, that has caused indignity and pain to a non-human animal.

“So I will try to move along the line. I won’t be pressuring anyone else to do the same, and it won’t change my commitment to helping farmers solve the problem of bovine TB.

“But for me it’s time. How about a hashtag #Veganuary2020 and # VeganuaryBri Cheers folks – Bri”

Brian’s statement follows a host of other climate-conscious celebrities who are urgining people to sign up to Veganuary including Paul McCartney, Joaquin Phoenix, Chris Packham and Evanna Lynch.

In a statement released last week, Paul said: “I’ve been vegetarian for over 40 years and have stayed with it because I believe that every meat-free meal is a win for animals and the planet.

“This is why I started Meat Free Monday with my daughters Mary and Stella, and it’s also why I support Veganuary. We’re all trying to make the world a bit better, so why not sign up, take part, give it a go, and see how you feel? It could be the best thing you ever did.”

Toni Vernelli, Veganuary’s Head of Communications, said: “Veganuary 2020 was already shaping up to be the biggest year yet with one person currently signing up every 4 seconds!

“But just when we thought it couldn’t get any better, the legendary Brian May is taking part and urging people to join him.Gregg’s is definitely going to need more vegan sausage rolls!”