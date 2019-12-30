Highest ever amount donated to Edinburgh Airport’s Charity of the Year

A record amount has been donated to Edinburgh Airport’s Corporate Charity of the Year for 2019.

More than £146,000 has been donated to The Yard, a charity running adventure play services for disabled children, young people and their families in the east of Scotland.

A total of £146,263 of support has been donated – the highest amount ever recorded for one of the airport’s chosen charities.

Staff across the airport campus took part in a range of activities to raise funds for The Yard, a charity which works with children and young people with additional support needs.

Activities included a sky dive, an airport fun run, a charity quiz night, abseiling from the Forth Bridge, Christmas raffle and volunteering at The Yard.

dvertising space was donated free of charge, sealed, untampered liquids confiscated from security hall were donated to be used as raffle prizes, while on site bucket and foreign coin collections also contributed to the total.

Staff are currently voting on a new charity for 2020 after receiving more than 80 applications to become the new Corporate Charity of the Year.

Anna Light, Head of Engagement at Edinburgh Airport:“It’s brilliant to see a record donation being made to The Yard and that’s really down to staff across campus who have really taken the cause to their heart.

“It just seems that every year there’s something new and challenging to give a go and our staff really grasp that opportunity to do their bit for others.

“We love being able to work with local groups and charities, so we can give something back and help them not only in the year we work together but also for years to come.

“It’s been a fantastic year with The Yard and we look forward to working with our new charity in 2020.”

Celine Sinclair, Chief Executive of The Yard said: “We are delighted to have been supported by Edinburgh Airport throughout 2019 as their charity partner.

“The total amount raised is phenomenal and will make such a difference to the disabled children, young people and their families that we support across the east of Scotland.

“It has been great to work together on lots of different fundraising activities, volunteering projects as well as share our expertise on disability. From everyone at The Yard, thank you very much for a fantastic year.”