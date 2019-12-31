Scots more environmentally conscious, according to new survery

The proportion of adults viewing climate change as an immediate and urgent problem has grown, according to a recent survey.

The Scottish Household Survey found that as of 2018, two thirds of people would say they view global warming as a critical problem compared to less than half of people in 2013.

Scotland has generated its lowest level of household waste since records began and for the second year in a row, people have recycled or composted more than they threw away to landfill.

The study also shows that more young people are environmentally aware, with 67% of 16-24-year-olds now caring about climate change, compared to 38% in 2013.

As more people are aware of and concerned about the climate emergency, the proportion of households recycling newspapers, magazines, paper or cardboard has almost doubled from 2003 to 2017.

They also found that the majority of Scots recycle glass bottles and jars, metal cans and plastic bottles.

The survey has also found that more people have access to internet at home since the start of the millennium.

In 2003, only 42% of people had home internet compared to 87% in 2018, while the gap for internet access in more deprived areas has also fallen.

Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell said:

“For the past 20 years, the Scottish Household Survey has been helping us learn more about how our lives and views are changing. It has also helped government shape policy to reflect changing attitudes and make a positive difference to the people of Scotland.

“As 2020 approaches, it is a good time to look back at some of the biggest changes to our society and remember how valuable learning about our communities can be to help build a better future.”