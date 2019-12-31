What you need to know about cannabinoids

Hemp is very complex and contains numerous different plant substances that can have a wide range of effects on the entire organism. The medical use of the hemp plant was practiced 5000 years ago. In the meantime, 489 essential components in the hemp plant have been determined.

As was discovered a few years ago, the human body has an endocannabinoid system, which includes the cannabinoid receptors.

These are arranged in the body and interact with the cannabinoids, the phytocannabinoids, which are produced by the body itself, as well as with the cannabinoids supplied from outside.

Cannabinoids, the main role on hemp

Cannabinoids are a collective term for all substances that act via the cannabinoid receptors. To date, more than 100 such cannabinoids have been detected and extracted in the cannabis plant. It is particularly interesting that cannabinoids are not only found in the hemp plant, but also in some fungi and bacteria.

Terpenes, cannabinoids and flavonoids are herbal ingredients in the hemp plant and are sometimes responsible for smell, color, effect and taste. In addition, these phytochemicals are important or essential for the plant, as they protect the plant from harmful loads and keep it healthy. But what is CBD and why everyone is talking about it?

CBD is getting more and more accepted

CBD is the second most common in the cannabis plant. At the moment, CBD is the most popular ingredient because cannabidiol, unlike THC, is not psychoactive. CBD affects inflammation. It is also used in addition for tension and migraines. In general, cannabidiol is used successfully in complementary medicine for a wide variety of problems.

The CBD extracted by the CO2 method is particularly high quality. Thanks to the heat-free extraction process, the entire plant substance spectrum and all phytocannabinoids, except THC, are retained.

The cannabidiol occurs in higher concentrations in the upper third of the plant and in the flowers. After the harvest, the parts of the plants are extracted or put in oil for extraction.

CBD is therefore considered an effective, well-tolerated and, above all, safe component of the hemp plant. The use of cannabidiol is enjoying increasing popularity in the complementary area due to the positive experience reports.

What can CBD do?

Cannabidiol from the hemp plant is often sold in combination with hemp oil. The application is versatile, but the correct dosage must be found by everyone. Many use the CBD oil to calm down, sleep better and deeper or to master various phases of stress. Cannabidiol is therefore used as a very versatile supplement for numerous complaints.

The CBD docks onto the CBD 1 or CBD 2 receptors, which are distributed throughout the body. There they cause certain chain reactions, for example the reduction of the stress hormone adrenaline. An astonishingly versatile application, which hopefully will soon be in every medicine cabinet.

What are cannabinoid receptors?

The cannabinoid receptors are practically the action points of the endocannabinoid system that is present in the human body. These receptors are located in the brain and nerve cells and stimulate various messenger substances that can then affect sleep, pain as well as the brain and general well-being.

Since the body usually produces endocannabinoids itself, the receptors interact with the endocannabinoids. However, it can happen that the body is out of balance and fewer endocannabinoids are produced. This means that cannabinoids must then be supplied from the outside so that the receptors are supplied with sufficient cannabinoids and processes in the body can be regulated or harmonized in this way.

The hemp in focus – the revival of its good reputation

Politics and society have made hemp into something that does not do it justice – a well-known and quite dangerous drug. And even if not everyone is completely misinformed and walks through life with their eyes closed, hardly anyone wants to be associated with hemp.

A fact that is felt more than it really is. However, solid research, positive honest reporting and more information will change the future of hemp. So hemp is not only important for the production of CBD, but also a potential renewable raw material.