A TUI customer spent an additional £700 on food at his all-inclusive holiday after being told by the hotel chef to go eat a at restaurant

A TUI customer who spent £4270 on an all-inclusive holiday is threatening legal action after he was served “raw” food and had to fork out an extra £700 just to feed his family.

Lee Hurren from Waltham Abbey, Essex says food at the four star Hotel Labranda Riviera Marina in Playa del Cura, Spain was so awful the hotel’s own chef sent him to a nearby restaurant.

Lee, 51, was on a seven day holiday with with his six-year-old daughter and four adults in July to celebrate his 50th birthday.

However, he was left gobsmacked when he arrived at the four star hotel to find it “falling apart” and serving the disgusting food.

Pictures show the pink chicken and and grisly meat Lee and his family were served at the hotel.

Other images show peeling decking around the pool with loose nails, broken toilet seats and cracked patio slabs.

Lee says that when he arrived at the nearby restaurant, the owners “laughed” and said “loads” of people had been sent to them by the hotel due to the number of complaints.

To make matters worse, Lee claims his daughter was “excluded” from the kids club which only catered to French children and he himself could not join in with activities at the largely French hotel.

A furious Lee took to social media to complain to the company after being unhappy with their initial response.

He posted photos of the hotel with the caption: “This is the so called 4* hotel that we went of for my surprise 50th birthday.

“Served raw pork and chicken. Bare wires hanging out the wall. Decking falling apart and nails sticking out.

“And you’ve got the cheek to offer us vouchers as compensation. I would never use this company again.

“I will see you in court.”

Speaking today, builder Lee said: “The food was so bad, we ended up having to pay and eat out, my 6 yr old daughter was served raw chicken and pork.

“The chicken nuggets were still frozen. When I complained to the chef he gave me a menu for restaurant up the road, said tell them I sent you and you get discount.

“Because my daughter is so fussy with eating I had to go the every lunch time to get her chicken nuggets.

“The restaurant just laughed because they said he sends loads of people there because they are all complaining about the food.

“For 3 days we were excluded for any of the activities because we were English. There only started to include us when I got talking to a different rep.

“We had bare wires exposed in the room. There was no handle on the patio door just a bit of sharp metal.

“The decking around pool was falling apart with screws sticking up and cracked tiles.

I’m very angry, disappointed and my partner was in tears.

“I would never use or recommend TUI again. We sent three emails of complaint and they ignored all of them and only replied back once ABTA got involved.”

A spokesman for TUI said: “We are so sorry to hear of the Dante party’s experience and understand that this would have been disappointing.

“We inspect all the hotels we offer in terms of safety, hygiene and comfort levels and they are regularly audited to ensure they meet industry standards.

“We have been in touch directly with Ms Dante to apologise and have offered a gesture of goodwill which unfortunately has been declined.

“We always encourage our customers to share their experiences with us and take all feedback very seriously.”

Lee was part of the Dante party, according to TUI.