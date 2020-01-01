Cure the Hogmanay hangover with this brand new Boozy Brunch Board

Edinburgh’s Cold Town House has launched its Boozy Brunch just in time for New Year’s Day with unusual twists on some brunch classics and the freshest pint in the city.

For only £25, guests will be able to enjoy four drinks of their choice and tuck into a grazing board filled with delicious brunch treats.

Guests can kick off their 2020 in style and look forward to Cold Town House’s take on the brunch classic, Eggs Florentine pizza style. The brunch-pizza twist is served on its signature pizza dough that is fermented in Cold Town Beer and cooked in the venues authentic custom made Neapolitan pizza oven.

Cold Town House’s Boozy Brunch Boards will also be available every Saturday and Sunday from 11am until 4pm.

Guests can then choose from a selection of expertly mixed cocktails including Bloody Mary, Salted Caramel Espresso Martini and Winter Berry Punch. Guests will also be able to choose from Cold Town House’s full array of Cold Town Beers, freshly brewed on site. Teas, coffees and juices are also available.

Jamie Napier, General Manager at Cold Town House said:

“There is no better way to kick off the new year than to tuck into brunch with some of your closest friends and family and nurse that hangover which is why we are so excited to announce our brand new Boozy Brunch Boards in time for New Year’s Day. In true Cold Town House style, we have developed a few special twists on some brunch classics including our Eggs Florentine pizza made with our Signature Cold Town Beer dough. There is also a great selection of drinks and cocktails to go with the sharing board, so whether you’re looking to see off the long-standing hangover or keep the party going, we look forward to welcoming you!”

Cold Town House’s Boozy Brunch is available on 1st January and Saturdays and Sundays following from 11am until 4pm and must be booked in advance.

Cold Town House is at 4 Grassmarket, EH1 2JU. The bar and restaurant is open from 11am on weekdays and 10am, serving from 11am on Saturdays and Sundays until late every day of the week offering locally sourced food, drinks and live entertainment.

For further information about Cold Town House and booking enquiries, visit www.coldtownhouse.co.uk. Follow Cold Town House on Facebook and Instagram @ColdTownHouse.