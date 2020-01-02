Invested in laminate flooring? Here’s how you can keep it clean!

Most of the people are installing the laminate floor since the cleaning process is quite easy. In order to prevent them from various marks it is quite important to clean them. While cleaning you need to make sure that you are not using a harsh cleaner since it can damage the laminate. The general cleaning can be done with a dry mop. But in case you are looking for a more intense cleaning, then you can go for mild cleaners or cleaning with warm water. Look at the various options which will help you in cleaning the laminate flooring.

The general cleaning process

Cleaning a laminate floor can be easy when you know the right steps to do it. Here are a few things you need to know in this regard:

Swiping the floor regularly

Even though the laminate flooring is scratch resistant but it is important to mop it with the dry dust mob. This will help in cleaning the excess dust or the dirt or the debris that is present in the floor. You can also use a vacuum cleaner if you are not comfortable with a dry dust mob.

Clean up the water spills

It is quite important to clean up the water spills immediately as it might damage the protective layer. Try to clean the liquid material quickly and do not let it sit for a longer period of time.

Stick to mop for cleaning and not on buffer or a steam cleaner

It is better to use a mop when you are cleaning, as cleaning the laminate surface with the steam cleaner can damage it. In case the floor is looking dingy then you can use an elbow grease. It is always preferred to use a mop while cleaning the laminate floors.

Using a mild detergent or vinegar

You can use vinegar or a mild detergent or products that are used for laminate floors. Try to avoid using liquids that are used to increase the shininess of the surface.

The Luke warm water process

Filling the bucket with hot water

First you need to fill the bucket with lukewarm water and take a mop and clean with it. Cleaning with the lukewarm water will help in keeping the streaks away only if it is done in the best possible way. Make sure you take out the excess water from the mop before wiping.

A thorough mopping

Starting from the center, you need to mop the whole floor and make sure you carry out the process for all the rooms. After wiping, leave the room so that it gets dried up. If the mop gets dried up then insert it in the Luke warm water again, and then start wiping.

Drying the floor

It is important for the floor to dry after you have wiped it. Do not use a cloth to dry it. Leave it for some time and you will discover that it has dried by itself.

The above processes are quite easy and you will be able to do it by yourself and you do not need to hire a professional to clean it.