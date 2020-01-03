Can Exercise Reduce Risk of Depression?

According to latest statistics by the World Health Organization, more than 264 million people are affected by depression worldwide.

Thankfully, mental health is a subject people have finally started taking seriously; taking it seriously does not just mean recognizing it as an actual illness, but it also means acknowledging that mental instability can often have physical implications that can leave severe and long lasting impacts on the victim’s life and loved ones.

The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) lists the following symptoms of depression:

depressed mood on most days, including feelings of sadness or emptiness

loss of pleasure in previously enjoyed activities

too little or too much sleep most days

unintended weight loss or gain or changes in appetite

physical agitation or feelings of sluggishness

low energy or fatigue

feeling worthless or guilty

trouble concentrating or making decisions

intrusive thoughts of death or suicide

The previously mentioned statistical report by WHO also says that “at its worst, depression can lead to suicide. Close to 800 000 people die due to suicide every year. Suicide is the second leading cause of death in 15-29-year-olds.”

While many people take to psychiatrists and their prescribed medication to feel better, others opt for psychotherapists who treat mental illness through talk. However, not many people consider including physical exercise as part of their treatment.

A recent study by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that running for 15 minutes a day or walking for an hour reduces the risk of major depression by 26%. In addition to relieving depression symptoms, research also shows that maintaining an exercise schedule can prevent you from relapsing.

Exercising regularly can have beneficial effects on depression, anxiety, ADHD, and more by relieving stress, improving memory, helping you sleep better, and boosting your overall mood. Following are a few reasons that make exercise great for battling depression and other mental illnesses:

It promotes neural growth

It reduces inflammation

It creates new activity patterns that promote feelings of calm and well-being

It releases endorphins, also known as happy hormones

It can serve as a temporary distraction

It gives you some quiet time to connect with yourself

The good thing is that it doesn’t have to be an intense daily workout; even moderate exercise can leave positive impacts on your mental health.

However, even if you choose to include a moderate fitness routine into your daily life, it is a good idea to hire a professional to assist you. Imagine, suffering from mental health issues and making it worse by getting into a physical injury because you pulled a muscle due to picking a wrong weight or doing a wrong move.

Give exercise a shot and see the kind of changes it brings to your life. Remember to be consistent; otherwise you are bound to fail because no treatment works overnight and everything yield better results with hard work and consistency!