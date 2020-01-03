Message from the Skies returns to Edinburgh

A free event promising a journey of discovery through Edinburgh’s streets returns this month, as part of Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters 2020.

Message from the Skies 2020 – Shorelines, presents a collection of written pieces reflecting on our relationship with our seas, waters and coasts and maritime heritage.

The event, which runs from New Year’s Day to Burns Night on 25 January, will see local landmarks lit up with quotes from famous authors, including Irvine Welsh and Charlotte Runcie.

Message from the Skies 2020 marks the third edition of the innovative cross artform collaboration, delivered by Edinburgh’s Hogmanay producer Underbelly on behalf of the City of Edinburgh Council in partnership with The Edinburgh International Book Festival.

Welcoming the beginning of Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters, the words of five celebrated writers: Charlotte Runcie, Irvine Welsh, Kathleen Jamie, Kayus Bankole and Robin Robertson – will illuminate and animate landmarks around the city, from Fountainbridge to Leith with a maritime theme this January.

These are told through a series of dazzling projections created by artists, designers and filmmakers including; Bright Side Studios, Double Take Projections, Kate Charter, Norman Harman, Rianne White, and Thomas Moulson and feature original music by Alasdair Roberts, Kayus Bankole, Pippa Murphy, and Steve Mac.