Austter developed new wood chipper with fold-over feeding hopper

Austter, a leading manufacturer of wood chippers in China, In October of 2019, has changed the entire stats of the market with its latest gasoline wood chipper. The product has a new fold-over feeding Hopper design, which is driving everyone’s attention.

wood chippers have sharp blades and other fatal parts, which might lead to some severe injuries in a household. These machines are mostly placed in the backyard where pets and children of small age play, and this does sound alarming.

The new fold-over design provided by the Austter has resolved that problem up to a great extent. It prevents children and pets from entering it and thus keeps them out of danger.

There new gasoline wood chipper comes in two variations with the difference in their capabilities. The mini 6.5hp wood chipper provides you comparatively lesser power than the 15hp engine.

Austter was established in the year 2002 and has focused on mainly backyard machinery since then. It supplies 6.5 hp stump grinder, hydraulic log splitter, and machines like that to America, Europe, Australia.

These machines are tested thoroughly to guaranty flawlessness, and that is why the engineerings test it before setting it out for delivery. Long term business relationships are results of such an excellent service.

Austter is a leading brand because of its employees and engineers and dedication. It has always focused on the improvement of quality. Customer satisfaction is the top priority of the company. It is respected in the market for its flawless work, and this is why China imports a huge number of machinery from this Australian company despite high delivery charges and tax duties.

Wood chippers are machinery that is used in the household; thus, it has to be following the conditions of the house. The machines should be portable, lightweight, and easy to use. Austter fulfills all the requirements in these fields. Its products are lightweight, are user-friendly and safe. Austter also provides good looks along with performance, and thus, it’s machines do not look like a patch on the beauty of the house.

After the launch of this unique fold-over design, the demand for Austter machinery has increased. This has revolved around the market of wood chippers. It is this technique that makes it so effective. It has a wide opening of 6*5 (inches- the 6.5 hp variant has it), which allows it almost every type of backward waste to be chopped. The performance of it is good enough to do so. It has the power to chop branches up to a speed of 35 inches per minute.

The 6.5 horsepower variant runs of gasoline while 15 horsepower variant requires petrol. It is laced with a twin blade and thus provides an option of cutting wood in square pieces. Due to excellent performance and durability, which comes along with a 1-year warranty offered by Austter, China imports almost 10,000 small wood chippers every month. With it’s better appearance and new and unique fold-over design, it has more selling points than any other wood chipper in the current scenario.