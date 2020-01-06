Best Casino Guides Awards

As the year comes to an end yet again and we look forward to 2020, it’s time to start dishing out awards for the year that was: 2019. Today we’re going to have a look at our top picks for the year for casino guides. If you happen to play online on the odd occasion, you’ll know that you have to sift through quite a bit of rubbish to get to the good stuff. That’s why we’re presenting you with just the good stuff. Check out these sites to see the best in the business.

Best Casino Slots Site: Slotsup

The award for the best slots review site goes to… SlotsUp! SlotsUp is the site where you can find over 5000 online slots games from over 100 different software houses. It’s all in the one spot, plus you test out plenty of the games for free.

The site is simple and yet elegant, plus features an online casinos section too so you can get a double dose of the action.

Best Online Gambling Forum: AskGamblers

Since there are plenty of guides out there by just your average joe on the street, it’s good to actually get the chance to chat to other players about games, deals, etc. If Reddit forums aren’t really your thing, then the AskGamblers forum is going to be a treasure trove of information for you.

The forum has plenty of different rooms or channels, such as bonuses chat, general casinos chat, zero deposit offers chat, and more.

Best UK Online Casino Guide: Casino Guide

When you are searching for a reputable online casino in the UK, then you can head on over to casinoguide.co.uk and see which gaming houses they’ve picked as their best bets in the country. This website ensures that all sites mentioned have a licence from the UK Gambling Commission – so you know that you will be playing legally with their recommended sites.

The website allows you to filter online casinos by over 50 criteria so that you can find the exact type of play that you are looking for.

Best USA Site: gambling.com

Since legal online gambling is a relatively new experience in the States, it has been interesting to see the rise of sites dedicated to gaming in new jurisdictions. Gambling.com is a trusted site that makes it easy for those in the US to see what’s on offer in terms of legal casino play.

Choose your state and you’ll be presented with a list of the top casinos in the state’s jurisdiction, along with bonus offers and of course a review of the casino itself.

Best No Deposit Guide: NoDepositExplorer

One type of online casino offer that garners plenty of interest from punters is the No Deposit offer. That’s when you don’t have to put down any money to sign up and play. This is unlike the bonuses that match your initial deposit amount. NoDepositExplorer represents the best deals where you’re likely to actually make some money or play for a significant amount of time without having to spend a dime.

This site has proven time again to only provide active and real no deposit bonuses and free spins. You can take a look at their official site for more details.

Best Bitcoin Casino Reviews: BitcoinPlay

What are you going to do with your Bitcoin? Treat them like stocks? Or actually do something with them. Bitcoin is just like real money which the world seems to forget sometimes. Instead of breaking out the credit card to play at online casinos, you can just spend some Bitcoin instead.

However, not all online casinos accept Bitcoin – which is why BitcoinPlay is a great guide if you’d like to play with crypto. Plenty of the casinos listed accept altcoins too, if you have Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc., too.

Best Guide to the World’s Casinos: World Casino Directory

Our awards list wouldn’t be complete without a guide to the world’s physical casinos, too. World Casino Directory is a comprehensive listing of casinos all over the world, with writeups, plenty of pictures, and all the facilities on offer at each establishment, too.

If you are looking for a casino holiday (or just a holiday that happens to take in a casino somewhere along the way), then this website is a great place to start.

It also covers other betting avenues like horse racing, lotteries, and even casino cruise ships, if you fancy a sail on the seven seas while playing a round or two of blackjack.