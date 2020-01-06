Thesis writing requirements, processes and writing skills

Broadly speaking, all works that discuss the content of science and technology are called scientific writings, such as original thesis, briefing papers, comprehensive reports, progress reports, literature reviews, reviews, monographs, compilations, textbooks and popular science readings. But only the original works and their briefs are original, major, primary, and involve intellectual property rights such as inventions. Others are of course important, but they are all processed, developed, and written for specific application purposes and objects. Here are just some experiences on writing the paper. When discussing thesis writing, we are not prepared to talk about the various regulations and rules about manuscript writing. I mainly talk about the problems and experiences that easily occur in thesis writing, and the normative issues of thesis writing ethics and writing content. In some cases, hiring a writing service such as Custom Meister is recommended.

The following points will be described in order of the structure of the paper:

Title

The thesis title is about 20 words. The size of the title should be consistent with the content. Try not to set sub-questions, and do not use the first report, the second report and the like. The thesis topics are written in a straightforward tone, without the use of exclamation or question marks, and scientific thesis topics cannot be written in advertising or news reports.

It reflects all

It mainly reflects the responsibility, the ownership of the results, and facilitates subsequent studies. The author of a thesis in the strict sense refers to the person who is responsible for the whole process of selecting the topic, demonstrating, consulting the literature, designing the scheme, establishing the method, experimenting, organizing the data, summarizing, and writing the document. Academic guides can be listed as authors or general thanks based on the actual situation. Executive leaders are generally unsigned.





It is a fascinating statement

It is very important to write well. A good introduction to a paper can often make the reader understand the development of your job and its place in this research direction. The basis, foundation, background and research purpose of thesis should be written. It is necessary to review the necessary literature and indicate the development of the problem. Be concise.

Write according the regulations

Write the test subjects, equipment, animals and reagents and their specifications according to the regulations, write the experimental methods, indicators, judgment standards, etc., and write the experimental design, grouping, and statistical methods. These can be done in accordance with the rules for journal submission.

To note:

Experimental results should be highly generalised, carefully analysed, and logically presented. We should go to the coarse and fine, to fake and save the truth, but we must not make subjective choices because we do not meet our own intentions, let alone falsify.

Only data obtained during periods of unskilled or unstable instruments, data obtained during technical failures or operational errors, and data obtained when they do not meet experimental conditions can be discarded. And the reason must be stated in the original record when the problem is found, and it cannot be arbitrarily removed due to abnormalities in the summary processing.

When discarding such data, the experimental data under the same conditions and in the same period should be discarded together, and not only those that are not desirable should be discarded.

