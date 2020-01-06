Top five benefits to study in Singapore

Studying abroad is the dream of many students across the world. The study destinations you choose often focus on options like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. These countries are really interesting and offer quality education for students, but expanding horizons and considering different alternatives may be a good idea. Have you considered to study in Singapore? Here we will present reasons for you to consider this country as an destination for your study.

High-quality education system

Singapore is an island-city-country. It sounds confusing, but it is not. Like the Vatican and Monaco, this is a country state, this means that the whole territory is made up of only one city. The country has 34 universities. Two of the best universities in Singapore, which rank high in world university rankings, The National University of Singapore and Nanyang University of Technology.

In addition, renowned international institutions have campuses in Singapore, such as New York University and the University of Nevada, both from the United States. Thus, those interested in studying in the country have chance taking undergraduate courses, masters courses and doctorate courses provided by those universities.

Cultural diversity

There is a great mix of nationalities in Singapore, which allows you to live with people from different areas of the world. By the way, there are 4 official languages: English, Malay, Mandarin and Tamil. If you can speank English, you’ll have no difficulty in comuunicating with anyone. If not, you can practise English at any time no matter whether you’re in university, walking on a street, drinking in a bar, shopping in a supermarket, etc.

Enjoy the warm weather all year round

For those who don’t like the cold, Singapore is the perfect place! As the country is very close to the equator, temperatures are always high. The low is around 23?, while the maximum easily reaches 35?.

The months of April and May are the warmest and the wettest period occurs between November and December.

Live in a high developed country

When choosing a country to study in, keeping an eye on the human development index (HDI) is important to ascertain how safe and well-structured the locality is. In this regard, if your decision leans towards Singapore, there will be no problems.

The Asian country shares with Denmark the 5th position in the United Nations Development ranking, according to a report released in March 2017. Its index is 0.925. On this scale, the closer to 1 means that society has more access to health, longer life expectancy, higher average education and per capita income that ensures a good standard of living.

These data indicate that this is a nation where the population has full access to basic services, which reduces social and public safety problems.

Enjoy many attractions during study

Travelling in this country is also a way of gaining knowledge and relaxation to keep up with the busy classroom routine. If you want to start with a special attraction, the tip is Gardens by the Bay Park, a place with large green areas and a futuristic attraction, unique in the world: the Supertrees Groves, which are trees up to 50 meters high, made of metal. In addition, visitors can walk on a catwalk that exists to link several of them. It’s like you’re in a science fiction movie!

Another surprise that Singapore reserves is Sentosa, which can be defined as an amusement island. Among the attractions is a Universal Studios park, which is not very large, but has options for adults and children. Also, just like London and New York, in Sentosa you can visit the Madame Tussauds wax museum. Finally, there are artificial beaches, museums, restaurants and even a parachute flight simulator. See how this island-city-country is really interesting and vibrant?