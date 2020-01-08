Campus refurbishment serves up social bite for students

Nursing students at the University of Dundee are to benefit from a new social space thanks to a new initiative.

A £500,000 refurbishment of the University’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences campus in Kirkcaldy has been unveiled, incorporating a new dining room and student hub.

School Manager Jennifer Donachie said, “Our students are known to have a hunger for learning but thanks to this project our students can stay on campus and enjoy healthy meals and socialise with classmates.

“We now have the perfect place for our students to relax, chat and enjoy their lunch between classes, or even just grab a quick coffee and watch some television to break up a study session in the library.

“Dundee is the University of the Year for Student Experience , and having our new social hub is also a tremendous addition to our campus and one that will undoubtedly be popular with our students. A new lift also means that our campus is now fully accessible to all.

“Until now, the library has been the main gathering point for our students but following this investment we have a dedicated social space that we can all be extremely proud of.”

Student numbers at the university are expected to increase by around 10% from September 2020 following the recent announcement that the popular Mental Health Nursing BSc programme is to be delivered from the campus, in addition to its Dundee sister site.

Approximately 300 students currently study at the Fife campus, which became affiliated to the University of Dundee in 1996.

Offering courses in Adult Nursing at undergraduate, honours and masters level,

“Our Kirkcaldy campus is home to a vibrant, close-knit student community,” added Jennifer.

“This investment will not only benefit our current students but also play a key role in attracting even greater numbers to study here in the future.”