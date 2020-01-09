A merry December for Scottish hospitality group

Nic Wood’s Scottish bar and restaurant collection, Signature Group, are celebrating after a bumper December.

The Edinburgh based company, that currently owns 21 properties across Scotland, reported a 7% increase in like-for-like business in December after a year of expansion and development.

Director of Sales and Marketing at Signature, Louise MacLean said investment in staff and property had paid off.

“Christmas is a key trading period for the industry so we put a lot of effort and investment into making sure our venues look the part and offer a warm welcome. This year we have worked with a range of local businesses to deck our venues with the best festive decorations.”

The rise in seasonal sales comes despite Signature opting to close all of its venues on Christmas Day.

Louise continued to say, “It is very important to us that we give our hard-working staff the day off to spend with their families on Christmas – after all, we are a family business”.

2019 saw another year of expansion for the company with the opening of its biggest venue and flagship of its Cold Town Beer, Cold Town House in Edinburgh’s Grassmarket. The spectacular three-floor venue brought brewing back to the Grassmarket, a tradition dating back to the 16th century, and offers spectacular roof terrace views up to Edinburgh Castle.

The start of 2020 sees further expansion for the company’s portfolio. A former bank building at Holy Corner in Edinburgh has been converted into McLaren’s on the Corner, a family and community hub for the area, featuring a bar and all-day eating spaces.

“We are constantly looking for new opportunities and exciting spaces, but each venue needs to fit our criteria, offering quality and style that deliver a great experience for customers and staff alike,” added Louise.

For more information on Signature Group and its venues, click the link: https://signaturepubs.co.uk