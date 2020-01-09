Dangerous driver speeds round a blind bend in a shocking near miss where a couple had died four years ago

SHOCKING VIDEO captures a driver overtaking two cars on a blind bend that claimed two lives four years ago.

The dangerous driver manages to slot himself in between a car as two cars pass him on the other side of the road.

The driver then quickly speeds up and overtakes the car in front on a blind bend forcing the car behind to brake to avoid hitting the back of the offender.

The vehicle quickly moves out of the way back to the right side of the road avoiding a head on collision with the passing car.

The terrifying footage was captured yesterday afternoon by Carl Marshall on Runshaw Lane in Euxton near Leyland, Lancashire just before the Plough Inn.

Three years ago, a couple died after their vehicle careered into a ditch and then hit a tree.

Carl uploaded the clip to Facebook yesterday captioned with: “Runshaw lane, Euxton just before the plough pub this afternoon on the bend where two people died the other year. PF66RZK.”

The clip shows Carl driving down the country lane at a modest speed before a vehicle out of nowhere slots right in front of him moments before two cars pass the driver.

The impatient driver then speeds up and travels around the bend quickly narrowly avoiding causing a three way crash.

The car behind him quickly brakes as the vehicle on the other side tries to slow down before the clip ends.

Andrew Lee Belsham wrote under Carl’s post: “I hate how my sister and Alex passed away there. Not speeding. And then they [the driver in the clip] go round thinking there on a track no respect for others they should not have a licence it’s a joke.”

Tony ‘Webby’ Webster added: “F****** lunatics. Need putting down before they kill people.”

John Tuck commented: “T****r. I walk along there with my wife. 30mph limit. W*****.”

Debbie Whittaker Tyldesley said: “For f*** sake. Some poor person could have been killed there.”

This comes after a young couple were killed on the same road in March 2016 five days after they got engaged.

Kirsty Belsham, 22, was travelling with her partner Alex Wilson, 23, when they crashed their Fiat Punto into a ditch at a notorious accident blackspot near Chorley, Lancashire.

Lancashire Police were unable to find any reports of the incident on their logs.