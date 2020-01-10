Tokyo 2020: all you need to know

The organisers have said that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be “the most innovative ever organised, based on three fundamental pillars to transform the world: achieving the best of oneself, uniting in diversity and connecting with tomorrow”.

Tokyo in 1964 became the first Asian city to host the Olympic Games. Fifty-six years later, the city will once again host the games.

Sports fans are looking forward to making the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics one of the most incredible sporting events ever.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch

The Olympic torch relay will begin on March 26 2020 with the slogan: “Hope lights our way”. It will pass through Japan’s 47 prefectures, starting in Fukushima Prefecture and then heading south.

The torch’s journey will coincide with the famous cherry blossoms in Japan, which usually bloom in early April. The relay will last 121 days. The relay also aims to show solidarity with regions still recovering from the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Tokyo 2020 milestones

The Tokyo Games will be held from July 24 to August 9. The opening ceremony will take place on July 24 at the new Tokyo Olympic Stadium. Sporting activity will begin two days earlier with the first football and softball games. Qualifying rowing and archery rounds will begin on the day of the ceremony.

On July 25, 21 different sports will begin, including gymnastics, fencing, tennis, table tennis, shooting, and cycling. The highest point will take place between July 31 and August 9 when the finals of the different sports competitions will be held.

The closing ceremony will coincide with the last day of the games on August 9. Tokyo Paralympic Games will start 15 days after the closing of the Olympic Games. They will take place from August 25 to September 6. In total, there will be 540 events accommodating dozens of sports.

Tickets for Tokyo 2020

At this time only Japanese resident citizens are eligible to apply for tickets from the official Tokyo 2020 website. Sports fans from other countries can purchase tickets and travel packages from their country’s authorised ticket vendors (ATRs).

Tickets will only be available on the official website (through the draw applications) until the autumn. In the spring of 2020, last-minute sales will begin, the only opportunity to buy tickets for residents outside Japan.

Ticket prices will start from 12,000 yen, but there will be some tickets at a much lower price (2,020 yen) for the elderly, children and people with disabilities, most expensive ticket prices of 300,000 yen will be for the opening and closing ceremonies.

Critical dates for ticket sales

– May 9 2019: the application period for the draw begins on the official website

– May 28 2019: closing date for the draw application period.

– June 20 2019: Results of the draw published

– Autumn 2019: second draw.

– Spring 2020: Last-minute ticket sales begin.

Olympic venues

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic venues will be located in two main areas: the Heritage Zone (the ’64 Olympic Games area) and the Tokyo Bay Area (which will have newly built venues). Two zones will overlap to outline the shape of the symbol of infinity, symbolising the link between the past, present and future.

Forty-three venues will be used, of which the Tokyo Bay area will be the largest with 13 venues, the Heritage area will contain seven, and there will also be some peripheral venues for sports with specific requirements.

The new National Stadium will serve as the main stadium, just as it did for the 1964 Olympic Games. The stadium is being rebuilt on the same site and will have 68,000 seats. All track and field events, as well as the opening and closing ceremonies, will take place there. The Tokyo Olympic Games will have 339 games, 33 sports and 50 disciplines. There will be 5 new sports (baseball/softball, karate, skateboarding, climbing and surfing), 15 new events within existing sports (such as 3-in-3 basketball and freestyle BMX).

Tokyo 2020 Mascots

The mascot of Tokyo 2020 is a futuristic blue character called Miraitowa. He has the emblem of Tokyo 2020 on his head and body. The design process involved 5 million children across Japan who gave their opinion and approval to the different proposals.

Miraitowa’s personality is derived from a traditional Japanese proverb that means learning old things and gaining new knowledge from them. The mascot has a great sense of justice and has the superpower to move anywhere instantly.

The 2020 Paralympic mascot is pink and is called Someity. It has cherry blossom touch sensors and 3 superpowers: telepathy, telekinesis and the ability to fly thanks to its special coat. Some have incredible inner strength and loves nature. Both characters have the Tokyo 2020 logo on their head.

