TUI customers claim staff openly sold drugs at “hell on earth” hotel in Jamaica

TUI customers claim they were sent to a “luxurious” hotel that turned out to a “hell on earth” where staff openly sold drugs to customers.

Karl Lewis-law, 54, spent £7,100 on his visit to Jamaica to celebrate his 10th wedding anniversary with his wife Caroline, 51, for nearly a month.

The professional caterers from Canterbury, Kent, said other guests openly snorted cocaine in front of children.

And they posted pictures of areas of the hotel in a poor state of repair and food that appeared uncooked.

The couple were staying from November 29 to December 28 at the five star platinum TUI rated hotel Grand Palladium Lady Hamilton Resort & Spa in Lucea near Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Karl wrote on TUI’s Facebook page sharing pictures on January 7 saying: “This hotel is no more than a two star rating and certainly Not 5 star Platinum.

“With evidence of faulty electrics throughout the property, debris and broken glass on the beaches, cockroach infestation, substandard and too often times of inedible food, coupled with public displays of drug dealing on a daily basis.

“Even staff members were drunk on duty and a member of staff being stretchered away to an ambulance following a drunken fall, in full public gaze.”

The images show raw meat given to the customers for one of the meals, broken chairs and roofs appearing to fall apart with live cables exposed on the grass or from above.

Speaking today, Karl said: “With regards to our visit to hell on earth. On arrival to the hotel we suffered daily power cuts that could last anything from two minutes to an hour and they would happen daily at least four or five times a day.

“We endured two and three hour queues for food and restaurants again on a daily basis, when you did get to eat there would be no crockery on the tables, no cutlery on the tables, so you couldn’t even eat when you got into a restaurant.

“The food in the restaurants was nothing short of disgraceful. We are unhappy about the fact that there was at least four incidents of people either breaking bones or seriously injuring themselves.

“One member of staff fell from a balcony and hit a storm drain, the resulting injury was nothing short of horrendous with his head and face split wide open for all to see, not something you would expect on your five star premium holiday experience.

“We are particularly upset about live and exposed electrics hanging from ceilings or lying in soaking wet grass that could easily either seriously injure someone who may either step on it or even worse a child touches one. It would be all over for them.”

Karl also said he spotted staff members openly “selling drugs” around children.

He added: “Staff walking around openly selling drugs, guests snorting coke off the tables in full view of families and children, and when customers complain you absolve yourselves [TUI] of any responsibility. Dealing goes on, on the beaches.

“A staff member fell off the top balcony of our accommodation block, customer injuries happened on walkways and stairs during the rain, ideally as the floors are marble.

“They have mats and signs to tell guests that the floors are wet and slippery, however these are always too late to be put out and guests hurt themselves. Two broken legs and two sprained or injured wrists and forearms. I think one of the guests even walked into a sharp splinter that stabbed her in the stomach, it pierced the skin but she said she was fine.”

Complaints on Tripadvisor dating nine months ago have also claimed staff are selling drugs to guests.

Threestix wrote in April 2019 that his friend was offered drugs on the beaches while they were staying there.

Maggie Muck said in February 2019 the only negative was: “If you are a young guy or a girl, you will definitely be asked by literally every local/resort worker if you want weed. Just a heads up, my boyfriend was getting annoyed by how many people asked him.”

A Tui spokesperson said: ‘We’re sorry to hear of the Lewis-Law party’s experience in Jamaica and understand that this would have been extremely disappointing.

‘We’ve been in touch directly with the customers to express our sincere apologies and offer a refund along with a gesture of goodwill which has unfortunately been declined.

‘Our hotels are regularly inspected and reviewed to ensure they meet safety, comfort and hygiene standards.

‘We take customer feedback extremely seriously and always take action where appropriate.’

The Jamaican government decriminalised drugs in 2015 making the possession of around 56.6 grams a petty offence and no longer a criminal offence as long as it is used for medicinal, scientific, religious and medical purposes.

It paved way for a licensing authority to be set-up to deal with regulations and cultivation of marijuana for scientific, therapeutic and medical purposes.

It also allowed Rastafarians to legally use it for the first time on the island for religious purposes.