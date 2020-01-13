Discovering the DHI hair transplant method in Turkey

Lots and lots of round-trip tickets to Istanbul have been sold in the last decade. And the main reason is not tourism – or, at least, not in the most common meaning of that word.

Many Europeans (but also people coming from the Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia and sometimes even from the USA) come to Istanbul to practice the so-called “trichological tourism”. But what does it mean exactly?

Basically, we can compare this phenomenon to the one that took over the dental care practice in the early 2000s. At the time, many Western Europeans (mainly Italians) started to travel to Balkan countries (Slovenia, Croatia, Albania) to get more affordable and yet effective dental treatments.

The discovery of clinics able to ensure the same results like the ones located in the richest European countries gave many people the chance to get a comprehensive therapy, gaining back their smile, without being forced to postpone the procedure or even giving it up, because of lack of money.

Hair transplant Turkey: a young but powerful player in the field of medical tourism

For what concerns the hair transplant in Turkey, the economic mechanism behind this phenomenon is nearly the same. The procedure in Istanbul (which is the current hub for the most important trichological innovations) is way less expensive than in several European countries.

Sometimes it amounts to one tenth of what a British citizen would spend in his homeland. And all of this with the same result, in terms of both safety and aesthetics. On top of that those clinics also use the most effective operation technique.

But the extremely competitive pricing policy is not the only vantage point that the Turkish hair treatment clinics are able to showcase. Another remarkable benefit – possibly the most crucial one – lies in the quality of treatments and the professionalism of the teams.

As said before, Turkey is currently the homeland of the most significant innovations in the hair treatment field, and this is due to the unceasing research work carried out in many Istanbul laboratories.

In particular, the advancements in hair transplant techniques are getting more and more remarkable, since new methods are constantly coming from those clinics that have incorporated a research Centre on their premises.

Sophisticated hair transplant techniques: what Turkish clinics offer

Among the many techniques currently used in Turkish clinics for hair loss treatment, the DHI hair transplant in Istanbul is probably the most highly reviewed practice for most European citizens.

Why is it considered one of the best methods in hair transplantation? Here we explain the reasons behind the success of DHI, which stands for “Direct Hair Transplantation”:

DHI presupposes simultaneous donor site creation and hair implantation, whereas with other techniques the grafts (hair follicles) remain outside of the body for a longer time, thus their survival rate may shorten. That is why DHI results in better naturalization of the implanted hair, compared to other techniques.

Due to the nature of the surgery, the subsequent bleeding and scarring are marginal.

On the one hand, it’s a consolidated practice, which ensures an extremely refined technical expertise by the professionals who use it.

On the other hand, it’s always being constantly updated and improved. A strict work ethic makes it possible for Turkish clinics to provide their customers with the best and most upgraded medical care that the current technologies could offer.

DHI treatment: what patients say

The patients who have experienced the DHI treatment claim that thanks to this technique, the recovery time turned out to be much shorter than they expected, and the surgery has been less invasive than every other kind of procedure.

And, despite the creation of new and more recent hair transplant methods, many clients keep asking for the DHI, because of its apparently unwavering reputation. DHI is perfect for those who wish to undergo beard, moustache or eyebrow hair transplantation.