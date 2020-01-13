Top football betting tips to walk away a winner

The world of online sports betting has ushered in an entirely new type of gambling enthusiast thanks to the presence of websites such as Betway.

While one would have been forced to travel to a physical location in the past, it is now possible to place a potentially lucrative wager in a matter of seconds from a laptop computer or even via a mobile device.

However, why is it that relatively few fans actually walk away winners? One of the main reasons is that the appropriate football betting strategies have not been adopted from the start.

Let’s take a look at why possessing the correct mindset is important before moving on to examine a handful of discrete tips.

Always Keep a Conservative Mindset



Losses can and will occur from time to time; this is a statistical inevitability. The main issue here is that some individual will chase these losses with yet another bet in the hopes of recuperating any lost funds.

There are several problems with this mentality. First and foremost, a great deal of money can be lost within a short period of time. Secondly, your judgement may become clouded due to increased levels of stress.

Whether placing a wager on a major website such as Betway or employing a mobile app while out and about, always know your limits and never wager more than you are comfortable losing at any given time.



Know the Players, Know the Game



Some sports betting enthusiasts embrace what can only be called a purely technical perspective. In other words, they rely upon raw statistics and odds alone when placing a wager. While it can be argued that this is a worthwhile approach, we also need to mention that they might be missing the big picture.

For instance, are any players from an associated team ill? What are the predicted weather conditions expected during football match in the near future? What have the experts said about the coach?

The good news is that this type of information and all of the latest statistics are available through website such as Betway88 sports, so be sure to take full advantage of such details.



The strategy mentioned above is often referred to as a “qualitative analysis”, as it involves much more than numbers and possible online algorithms.

On the contrary, it takes into account one-off circumstances which could potentially affect the outcome of a specific match. Of course, these should also be used in conjunction with odds calculators and similar services in order to maximise your chances of enjoying a healthy profit margin.



Football betting is just as much of an art form as it is a science. It will take a great deal of time to learn and in this case, patience is indeed a virtue. Be sure to stay on top of the latest news and to read the opinions of the best in the business.

This is one of the most effective ways to further hone your skills and over time, to make the most informed wagers well in advance.