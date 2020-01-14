5 Casino Games You Didn’t Know Existed

Online casino games first entered the public domain in the early 1990s and their popularity has been consistently increasing ever since. The overall advancements in technology, coupled with the convenience of playing online casino games from the comfort of your own home, has made them even more appealing than they were when they first appeared.

Casino games are easily accessible on laptops, tablets and even smartphones, meaning that you can also enjoy the thrill of the casino on the go. The success of these games has meant that new options are available every day. So how can you decide which casino game to play? Well, featured below are five of the most exciting casino games that you were probably unaware even existed…

Wild Viking Card Game

Two of the most popular casino games are roulette and poker, so naturally, it will come as no surprise that when the rules of these two games are combined, the result is amazing. If this sounds interesting to you, and I’m betting it does, look no further than Wild Viking Card Game. With a 54 card deck, including 2 jokers, the casino game is played in opposition to the dealer. As a mix of roulette and poker, there are four different types of bets possible when playing – in the Centre betting area, the Bottom betting area, the Top Betting area and the Poker hands betting area. While this will take some level of understanding, once you are fully aware of the rules of the game and are in full swing, it is one of the most interesting and enjoyable online casino games around today!

Planet of the Apes Online Slot

Produced in association with 20th Century Fox and directly based on the Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes films, this enthralling slot is bound to impress both fans of the film and of online slots in equal measure. Aesthetically, it is one of the best online slots and even features actual footage from the blockbuster films. All of this, along with an impressive display of bonus features makes this stand out as one of NetEnt’s best slot games. So sit back, grab some popcorn and enjoy the perfect blend of cinema and slot action.

Ozzy Osbourne Video Slots

The Prince of Darkness has already treated us to some of the greatest rock songs of all time and now, on top of that, he is rocking our socks off in the form of one of the most entertaining show slots on the market today. Ozzy Osbourne personally approved the game and his music is an integral part of the experience, as the songs that play are directly connected to the progress you are making in the game. If enjoying music on the go is something you already do, you can now easily combine that with this video slot, as the UI has been perfectly adapted to fit your tablet or mobile device. The video slots itself is jam packed with bonus features, including bonus bets and re-spins, which makes this particular video slot stand out amongst similarly designed games.

African Stampede Online Slot

This safari based online slot game has a total of 5 reels and 50 paylines. The African Stampede from Novomatic is an online slot that will instantly transport you to the heart of the unique African landscape. The game features a traditional African soundtrack, beautiful images of the savannah sun, and the symbols, on top of A, K, Q, J, 10 and 9 royals, feature some of the most majestic local animals, with everything from zebras, rhinos, buffalos, elephants and antelopes. A highlight is the free games feature which provides you with a two times stake prize and an amazing twelve free spins!

House of Doom Online Slot

The perfectly titled House of Doom online slot is the ideal slot for anyone who has an attraction to the darker side of life. The slot itself is surrounded by a pile of skulls and bones that appear to be intruding on the haunted house of doom in the background. The deep purples and heavy blacks all add to the spooky atmosphere, which in combination with the dread filled heavy metal soundtrack, will have you playing this game at the edge of your seat. The game has 10 paylines, but don’t let this fool you, on top of the expertly designed illustrations, it has a healthy addition of bonus features, which allow for the possibility of winning big!