Get Ready for Retirement with a Future-Proofed Home

Aging in place is a term that is growing in popularity all over the world. Many people don’t want to have to give up their houses, look to build new, or even move into a care home.

However, if your property isn’t future-proofed to make living easier and safer, it is a thought that could eventually become a reality. Future-proofing a home essentially means that the residence will be up to standards for senior living. The property is considered to be safe, convenient and easy to get around regardless of the health of the people living there.

Larger, More Spacious Bathrooms

While we all want to think that we’ll be mobile our whole lives, this simply isn’t the case for some. Having a disability or mobility problem can make using the bathroom an impossible chore. If your home’s bathrooms are too small, it’s time for a remodel. Making the room larger and more spacious will help in accommodating walkers, canes and wheelchairs, if needed.

Adding a Lift for Ease of Mobility

Rather than having to move your bedroom downstairs, you can still live normally according to a home lift case study. The lift allows you to go from one floor of the house to another, preventing the need to use the staircase. These lifts are large enough to accommodate a walker or wheelchair, and they add a tremendous amount of value to your property once installed.

Upgrading Beds and Chairs

Right now, you may not find it to be a problem to get out of bed normally or to raise yourself up out of a chair. However, after retirement, you might notice that it’s more difficult to get out of the bed in the morning or to safely come up from your favorite chair in the lounge. For these areas, consider purchasing a lifting recliner that slowly propels you forward so that you can stand up with ease. For the bedroom, an adjustable bed improves the quality of your sleep as well as how easy it is to get out of it in the daytime.

Exterior Enhancements

Enhancements and changes to the outside of the home are just as important as what goes on inside. This means adding a wheelchair ramp to the front door and widening the door frames so that mobility equipment can glide through easily. Adding a deck to the yard can help you when going outside to get fresh air without needing to use stairs or dealing with uneven pavement.

Smarter Gadgets and Technologies

After retirement, the key is to make the house as comfortable and convenient for you as possible. You’re getting older and things might not be as easy for you to do as before. For this reason, it’s important to install and use tech that can eliminate unnecessary walking and bending. This includes adding a few smart plugs that you can use to power lamps and smaller heating systems. You can invest in a robotic vacuum cleaner that keeps the floors tidy whenever you’re unable to pick up the broom. Outdoor surveillance cameras allow you to see who’s lurking about without getting up off your favorite sofa.