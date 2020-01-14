Reasons Why You Should Travel The World

Who does not love traveling around the world, sightseeing your favorite places, visiting cities added on your bucket lists? We all have a list of our favorite destinations and countries that we dream of visiting one day. Even if we do not have the list that has a physical existence in the form of paper, almost every one of us has one in mind.

Many people believe in just backpacking and leaving for an unknown journey without giving it much thought, while some people like to do proper research before embarking upon the journey so that they have proper knowledge of where they need to check-in and which will be a reasonable place to stay at.

This research can be done through many sources like websites, blogs, vlogs, and youtube channels of bloggers. One such source is exploring this rock, a website run by a dedicated team of writers that write about information on how to travel safely through the world with adequate information to get through the trip properly.

If you still have not been on any such trip and planning one, Exploring this rock will tell you all about the places you have planned to check off of your travel list. And if you are not planning any trip in the near future, then you need to know why it is important to have one, and we will help you with it.

Broadens your mind

No matter how much we work on ourselves in improving our personality, traveling to a different culture and meeting new people expose us to mindsets that are entirely different from ours. This helps in increasing acceptance in us and create more awareness.

Builds connection

When you travel to different countries or cities, you meet new people from different backgrounds. You build new friendships and connections that can help you in many ways, for example, if you again plan to visit or if someone you know plans to visit the same place, you can connect them with the friends you made there.

You discover yourself

Traveling may be filled with fun and thrill, but it also throws a few challenges of its own. When you face these challenges all on your own, you discover new resilience in yourself and get to know more about your own self.

Gives you knowledge

New culture, different cities, new people, they all possess things that you did not know before. With every new destination, you get to know about the history, customs. traditions, and other amazing facts about that place, about the people, which add to your knowledge.

Helps you heal

If you are stressed with the daily routine or have faced any emotional setback, traveling gives an escape to avoid all the traumatizing triggers. It helps you heal from emotional wounds and trauma.

Having a monotonous routine takes a toll on us, and we become vulnerable to many mental health problems. When traveling, you are in a different environment with which you have no bad association, therefore it completely changes you and restores your energy.