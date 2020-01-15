5 Tricks To Maximize Your Day As A Parent Of A Child With ADHD

Parenting, in general, isn’t for the weak. Even so, raising a child is one of the most fulfilling things you’ll do in your life, and you want to do it correctly. Go big or go home, right? At first you get zero sleep, with a crying baby unable to communicate what it needs. Then you’re on the constant lookout for uncovered outlets, cabinet doors, and stairs as they start to walk and get sneaky. You think the hard part is over once they become a little more independent around school age. What you didn’t see coming was their ADHD diagnosis. The hard part has just begun.

Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder, or ADHD, is a brain disorder that interferes with proper functioning and development. People with the disorder often lose their train of thought and get distracted by other thoughts or something else going on within their environment. They also probably have a hard time keeping still.

Talking constantly, fidgeting in their seat, or in extreme cases intense restlessness are all signs of ADHD. Some people with ADHD can even be highly impulsive. With seeking immediate reward, they don’t consider the consequences of their actions. In relevance to kids, this could get them in trouble at school, at home, or cause physical harm to themselves or other people.

Parenting a child with ADHD can be pretty tricky at times. Disciplining, watching, or entertaining them could take up a good chunk of your day that could’ve been used for other things. While every child acts and reacts differently to situations, you should work towards maximizing the productivity of your own day while also meeting the needs of your child. While again, different techniques and routines work for different families, here are 5 things you can do to maximize your day while parenting a child with ADHD.

Set Rules

While most children have a general sense of what is acceptable behavior and what is unacceptable behavior, children with ADHD can cross the fine line unintentionally. All kids like to push the boundaries, but kids with ADHD act on impulses quicker than they can think about the consequences.

Setting an obvious set of rules can help them decide quicker on what is okay and what is not. If they are always reprimanded for the same action, they’ll be able to identify right from wrong, and hopefully avoid misbehaving altogether. This will save you a lot of time when it comes to punishment and explanation. Don’t expect perfect behavior, but expect less outbursts and repetitive misbehavior, as long as you can keep consistent. With this, leave some wiggle room. Remember there is a learning curve when it comes to behavior for your child with ADHD.

2.Organize the Routine

Without making your child dependent, create an organized environment at home and a structured routine. Kids with ADHD have a tough time focusing on the task ahead of them. Something as simple as getting changed in the morning, or getting a quick worksheet of homework done after school can be daunting and time-consuming for both of you.

Consider creating a chart or sort of checklist so your child can physically see what they need to accomplish. If you reward them for following the routine, odds are they’ll work harder to focus on what they’re being asked to do. For example, block off 1 hour after dinner for homework time. Let them know that if they work hard for that period, they’ll be allowed to watch TV afterward. Keep in mind that focusing for an hour is hugely unrealistic, so you can even break that down into 10 minutes focusing, 5 minutes talking. Regardless of the time constraints, you can get some cleaning, laundry, or other tasks done in the meantime.

Physical Activity

Kids with ADHD already have a hard time sitting still when it’s most important. They fidget in their seats, tap their feet, and wiggle around. Giving your child time to express that restlessness properly can help them maintain better body control in the appropriate situations.

Whether you register them for a soccer league or take them to a park, allowing them to use up some of that extra energy will tire them out for later on. It sounds a little selfish to want to “tire them out,” but rest assured, you both take away something positive from their physical activity. They get to have fun and you get some peace of mind later on.

Keep Calm

Nothing will make the lash out or tantrum worse than you reacting harshly. Can it get frustrating? Oh yes. However, like any child, they will feed off your energy. Keep in mind that the reason your child acts the way he or she does is caused by a disorder. If you keep a positive tone, they won’t feel the pressure of acting “normal.” Instead, be patient. It will be a better lifestyle for both you and your child.

Focus On Effort

Grades do not come easy for those with ADHD. What is more important in the short-term is the effort that the child puts into learning and retaining information. Make sure that you’re not so hard on them for getting a grade that you wouldn’t consider good. If they put the time in to focus on a subject, and attempt to retain the information, that should be a win in your book. Positive reinforcement will encourage them to put that effort in.

Remember, while there are situations where prescription ADHD medications are necessary, everyone diagnosed with ADHD can benefit from a more structured and productive lifestyle.

Most families prefer to avoid prescription drugs, so they opt for a more natural approach to dealing with ADHD such as the use of natural supplements that are proven to be healthy and side effect free. For example, one of the primary turmeric benefits includes boosting brain health, which makes it a reasonable option for improving focus. You may also want to try a fish oil supplement or time tested memory booster such as Ginkgo Biloba.

At the end of the day, implementing these natural strategies is a great way to notice improvement in your child.