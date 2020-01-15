Creative Ways to Give Presents this Holiday Season for People working overseas.

It’s one thing to hunt for gifts when your loved one is living under your roof, but the challenge becomes almost impossible when they’re living 500 miles away. Standard ideas like toys, appliances, shoes, and clothes are automatically taken off the shopping list because of the transportation costs associated with having to ship these bulky items internationally. By the time they arrive, you’d have spent twice the amount of money than the present itself!

The good news is that it’s much easier today for people working overseas to make sure that their families and friends don’t feel neglected during the holidays. While it can still be challenging, there are many avenues possible. Here are 5 gift ideas that defy boundaries and borders:

Expat gift idea 1: Going light

When you have to pay for every pound, the first natural solution would be to send something light at home. There’s a common stereotype that heavier gifts are more expensive and lighter gifts are cheap, but that’s not really true nowadays. For example, the latest smartphone fits in a tiny box the length of your hand, while jewelry is still as small and eye-popping as they can possibly get. Provided you pick a courier that handles these things properly, petite items can overcome the headache of international gift giving.

Expat gift idea 2: Subscriptions and memberships

It’s amazing how much value a piece of paper can hold. Because of changes in the technology, most entertainment can now be seen at home rather than in a movie theater or concert hall. Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu are just a few subscription options that allow your family to watch content in the comfort of their own couch. These aren’t limited to multimedia either, as more concrete products like coffee from Starbucks or shoes from Nike are possible by granting your recipient a membership gift card. Doing just a little research on their interest will go a long way.

Expat gift idea 3: Digital versions of physical items

The advent of the computer revolution caused every business owner to hop on the bandwagon. This is good news, because there’s practically an online counterpart for every traditional item nowadays. Do you want to give your bookworm niece a nice novel? Well, you can send her the digital version rather than the print. Is your nephew begging for the latest video game? There’s no reason to send him a DVD since he can download it online after you send him a link. Obviously, there are things that can’t be replicated into software code, but the ones that can are so vast and varied you’ll have little trouble choosing.

Expat gift idea 4: Money, money, money!

When all else fails, letting your family members choose their own presents is a surefire way to make sure that they get exactly what they want. No more guessing whether the sweater you wrapped will fit their frame. Sending money is an easy and quick process, especially when you utilize an online operator so that you don’t have to leave the safety of your home. Companies like Ria Money Transfer is one such avenue that you can use to send money online from your bank, credit or debit card to your family’s bank back at home or have them pick it up in cash (they have over 360,000 partner locations all over the world). They have excellent conversion rates and minimal fees so that you can stretch out every last cent and get it to your parents, spouse, or children as fast and as efficient as possible. You can’t go wrong with money, but just make sure to send it home the right way.

Expat gift idea 5: You

No, we’re not suggesting that you should ship yourself and surprise your household (although that certainly would be creative!), but we are saying that items come second to your presence. While it might seem like your kids prefer a brand-new PlayStation rather than having a video call with their hardworking father, just one look at their faces when they see you should clear this up. Don’t try to substitute yourself with perishable goods. A simple Christmas card or personal letter to your loved ones will go a long way towards making them smile this holiday season despite your necessary absence.

Conclusion

The advent of the new year is always a stressful time, but we’re confident that you can beat the anxiety out of gift-giving by thinking smart. Distance doesn’t have to be the deciding factor, and at the end of the day, with a few good choices and a well-intentioned heart, expats like you can rest easy knowing that you’ll always be there for your family no matter when and where.

Just make sure to leave some presents for you!

