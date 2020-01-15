Top Hair Colour Trends for 2020 According to Hair Salon in London

Walk into any leading hair salon in London right now and they’ll tell you the same:

2020 is going to be a colourful year.

As usual, many of 2019’s most iconic and popular styles will continue to make their mark on the scene over the next 12 months. Nevertheless, leading names across the industry, like world-renowned hair salon in London Charles Worthington Salons, are expecting to see far more vivid hues, chunkier highlights and the use of bolder colours, in general, making their way into the mix.

All with the rich, luxurious and decadent shine that demonstrates the deepest possible care and attention.

So while the odd twist and turn can be expected along the way, there’s a good handful of guaranteed styles and trends you can expect to see a lot of in 2020. The most prominent and prolific of which being as follows:

Strong and Solid Colours

The shift away from heavily blended colours is already happening, giving way to a focus on strong and solid blondes, browns, blacks and reds. The idea being that just as long as the hair itself looks incredibly healthy and well maintained, it’s on-trend irrespective of its colour. Throughout 2020, hair health and condition will be perceived as a mark of wider well-being to a greater extent.

Bolder Colour Choice

Inspired by icons of style like Dua Lipa, we’re also set for a year defined by bolder colours and braver contrasts. However, the key to pulling off these bolder colour choices and combinations will (as above) lie in ensuring the hair looks as healthy, luxurious and well-kept as possible. Hence, it’s a look that’s guaranteed to require careful and continuous maintenance.

Full Colour

Solid colours of anything from pink to purple have already made their mark on the spring catwalks across Europe. This fast-growing trend is all about creating a reflection of your own unique style and personality, being as bold and OTT as you like with your hair colour. Having already been spotted by a whole bunch of A-listers, blue in particular is expected to be the colour of choice for fashionistas throughout 2019.

No More Balayage

It’s not that balayage isn’t a trend and doesn’t look great, it’s just the fact that it has become so popular and widespread that it doesn’t really make a statement anymore. That is, unless you take things to extremes with the dark/light contrast – again, like Dua Lipa. You’ll still get away with balayage and look great in the process, but it isn’t a trend that’s likely to turn many heads in 2020.

Cooler Shades

2019 was predominantly about warmer tones from brunettes, which are now gradually gravitating towards cooler shades with ashy undertones. Pearlized silvery tones are also set to make a big impact on the scene throughout the year.

High Impact Auburn

While some are toning down with cooler shades, others will be embracing the trend for auburn hair and tonal terracotta. There’s likely to be a huge surge in the popularity of red and auburn hair in 2020 – particularly copper reds and warm ginger tones.

Dip Dyed Ends

Set to play a starring role on the scene where bold colour contrasts are concerned, dip-dyed ends are going nowhere but up in 2020. Demi Lovato has been at the forefront of this trend for some time, which involves the use of bold and bright contrasting colours to accent the ends of the hair. It’s a relatively low maintenance option to consider, as the effect can be maintained further as the roots begin to show through.

Chunky Highlights

The name says it all – luxurious curly hair with chunky highlights in bold and vibrant hues. A simple, fun and playful way of bringing bouncing curls to life, with limitless scope for experimentation.

Strawberry Blonde

Simple, effective and the very epitome of timelessness, strawberry blonde is trending as hard as ever in 2020. It’s also a highly flexible trend to play with, which can be adjusted in intensity to suit almost any style or personality. And of course, the fact that it’s a seriously low-maintenance option serves as an added bonus.

Red Velvet

Last but not least, think strawberry blonde with a little more drama and you’re on your way to the ‘red velvet’ trend. Along with making a guaranteed statement, the added bonus of red velvet is that it works brilliantly with all skin tones and complexions. A true one-size-fits-all option that’s well worth considering.