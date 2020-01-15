What are the Differences between E-Bikes and Motorcycles?

eBikes are becoming increasingly popular among consumers. An E-bike is powered by electricity and has a rechargeable battery. They are not as fast as a standard motorcycle but much more lightweight and can be transported more easily. They are like a standard bicycle, only a consumer does not have to pedal. They can be a great choice for senior citizens who can’t handle a standard motorcycle yet have limited joint motion to pedal a regular bicycle. They are easier also to store and to carry. E-bikes, however, do not have the speed of a regular motorcycle and can do less well in traffic, although better in pedestrian glutted locations where they can weave in and out easily. They are also a good choice for couriers in recent years. Many large companies that deliver food and other goods to businesses and individuals are turning to e-bikes as a faster method of delivery without the costs of providing automobiles to their employees. While many businesses already did favour regular bicycles for the cost savings, e-bikes also now provide time savings, and for businesses, time is money. E-bikes, however, are made for only one passenger, they are not a family-type or couple inspired vehicle.

A motorcycle on the other hand, is more road worthy with higher speeds, and can deliver the same travelling experience and mileage coverage as an automobile. They run on gas just as a standard automobile but are more gas conservative. Passengers can ride along with a motorcyclist either in back or on a side car that is attached, making this a more multi-purpose and family-oriented type of vehicle. Motorcycles, however, are not pedestrian friendly and can’t be driven through pedestrian only areas just as an automobile cannot. Motorcycles are bulkier, harder to store and can be harder to maintain. They require a significant amount of maintenance just like an automobile and because of their higher speeds, motorcyclists can have safety standards higher than that of an e-bike depending upon the area in which they are used. Motorcycles can also be referred to as scooters if electric powered, although the differences between the two are minimal. Scooters can be generally less heavy but just as road worthy with greater speeds too. It’s the framing that makes the difference as they can be lighter than the heavier motorcycles. Neither motorcycles nor scooters are as easily transportable as e-bikes and not meant for heavy weaving in and out of pedestrian glutted spaces.

E-bikes versus motorcycles are preferred by many consumers now and are seeing a rise in popularity. E-bikes are much more agile and lightweight, whereas motorcycles are more standardized for roadworthiness. To compare the two it is best to look at pictures of the models. There are many aficionados of both types of vehicles and the e-bike is just now gaining great popularity. That is not to say that e-bikes are any less expensive than motorcycles. In reality, they are not. The costs for a good e-bike versus a motorcycle can run about the same, as precision is needed in both. Motorcycles however, do require a license to operate, while e-bikes do not. Scooters can be gas driven and have higher speeds too and may need a license while a standard e-bike does not.

The costs of e-bikes versus motorcycles remain the same, however, as motorcycles are generally manufactured by larger companies in mass quantity. E-bikes are generally manufactured by smaller companies and it takes a longer time to manufacture each, with each e-bike order being generally fulfilled as they come into a company. The prices can then remain generally the same whether ordering an e-bike or purchasing a motorcycle. Motorcycle dealerships, like car dealerships abound and can be purchased right off a lot.

The choice of an e-bike versus a motorcycle does depend largely on usage requirements of a consumer. Couriers and those that are traveling short distances for pleasure will possibly favour an e-bike, while motorcycle enthusiasts love the open road, traveling great distances, and of course, the higher speeds that a motorcycle will provide. Scooters are a variation that is somewhere in between, with gas powered models and electric models and these do remain somewhat locked in an “in between” category of their own but appeal to some riders, nonetheless.

All in all, an e-bike versus a motorcycle is a personal choice and a commitment as both can be a bit expensive for some individuals. Usage, mileage, speed, and comfort all come into play when choosing and shopping around for the best mode of transportation. Thought and research needed to go into each purchase and some individuals purchase both! Finding a good dealer for either an e-bike or motorcycle will make the choice of e-bike versus motorcycle much easier for a consumer. Just like with any major purchase, it’s not something anyone should jump into hastily. Find quality for both whether choosing an e-bike versus a motorcycle.