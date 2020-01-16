Green light for retirement living scheme in Kinross

Juniper Residential has welcomed planning approval of its proposals for a retirement living scheme on the site of the former Windlestrae Hotel. This was approved by the planning committee of Perth and Kinross Council today (15th January) – aerial attached.

When complete the development will comprise a mix of 41 houses and flats built specifically to meet the needs of the retirement market. The site offers easy access to local amenities and services and will make an important contribution to existing facilities within Kinross, whilst creating high quality, secure and easy to maintain properties that don’t compromise on independence or style.

Eight of the 41 units will be delivered as affordable properties, with the remaining two-unit requirement covered through a commuted sum in lieu of onsite provision.

A spokespersorn for Juniper Residential, commented:

“We are delighted that our proposals have been approved. It is now well documented there is an increasingly ageing population, but there is a distinct shortage of purpose-built homes to meet the specific needs of this demographic.

“Our development will enable older people to maintain independence in the local community, whist retaining home ownership in a safe and secure environment. The houses and flats are thoughtfully designed and specified exclusively for the location and will include a number of features, such as a community lounge and a guest suite for visiting family and friends.

In addition to providing construction and labour jobs during the build programme, the development will create in excess of 12 full time equivalent jobs.?