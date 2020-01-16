New head chef is catch of the day at Port Appin hotel

One of Scotland’s top chefs has been added to the new menu at The Pierhouse Hotel & Seafood Restaurant at Port Appin in Argyll as part of its mission to become the country’s ultimate seafood destination.

Michael Leathley, 37, honed his career over 14 years working in London, Aberdeen and Glasgow, and previously held the position of Sous Chef at A’Challtainn Fish Restaurant in Glasgow.

Originally from North Shields, Michael has lived and worked in Scotland for five years and is renowned for his authentic style of cooking which ‘brings the outside in’, focusing on dishes inextricably linked with the land and sea, including pepper dulce foraged on the Isle of Lismore, oysters harvested from Loch Creran, and langoustines delivered straight from the fishing boat at Loch Linnhe to The Pierhouse kitchen.

Over the years, Michael has found inspiration in his family’s fishing heritage, taking his culinary lead from his grandfather, who was a day boat fisherman on the River Tyne. Michael whetted his appetite for the fishing industry from an early age, eel fishing with his grandfather in Northumberland.

Michael is now ready to steer The Pierhouse in an exciting new direction and is looking forward to heading up the kitchen team. He’s also making plans to get out and about around Argyll with the restaurant’s network of local suppliers, including The Caledonian Oyster Company at Loch Creran, Inverawe Smokehouse in Taynuilt, and local prawn and langoustine fishermen.

Michael Leathley, Head Chef at The Pierhouse Hotel & Seafood Restaurant, said: “Cooking at The Pierhouse is a real celebration of the natural environment we’re lucky to have around us. From the lobster creels at the end of our very own pier, to the finest wild hill venison from Lochaber, our dishes respect the abundance of local produce and the people who dedicate their lives to working on the land and sea to bring us the finest produce”.

Fiona McLean, General Manager at The Pierhouse Hotel & Seafood Restaurant, said: “I am delighted and excited to be welcoming Michael to The Pierhouse family. I have worked with Michael in a previous role and I know that he will bring with him the skill, knowledge, expertise and commitment to build upon the growing reputation that we have here at The Pierhouse.”

Gordon Campbell Gray, Founder and Owner of The Wee Hotel Company, said: “We are all very excited to have Michael join us in The Wee Hotel Company, heading up the kitchen team at The Pierhouse.

“Michael shares our passion for all that is exciting and local, and we are thrilled that he is part of the company as we move forward with our philosophy of sustainability and fun, and of course simply the finest locally sourced food and happy guests.”

