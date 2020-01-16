Protecting Scotland’s standards for trade

Standards for trade after Brexit must not be allowed to deteriorate, the First Minister has said. The comments were made during the bi-annual meeting between the Scottish Government and STUC which included a discussion about the UK Government approach to new trade deals following Brexit. The meeting agreed that almost all modern trade deals touch on devolved issues and therefore must have the consent and participation of the Scottish Government and Scottish Parliament. This would include assessing the desirability of new trade deals, a formal role in negotiations and a part for the Scottish Parliament to play in the ratification and implementation of international trade agreements to ensure Scotland’s best interests are reflected. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Although Scotland faces being removed from the EU against our will we will continue to make sure Scotland’s voice is heard every step of the way. “These arrangements aren’t just about who we trade with, they are about how we trade and how we maintain the highest possible standards. We want to minimise trade friction while ensuring consumer, environmental and worker protections are not allowed to suffer”. STUC General Secretary Grahame Smith said: “Trade agreements shape the nature of our economy and directly impact the powers that governments have to intervene in the economy and the decisions they can take on regulations and standards”.