IT recruitment specialists see rise in profit due to increased client list

IT recruitment specialists Be-IT have posted impressive financial results, with gross profits up by 46% and revenue increasing by 18% to £13million.

A surge in public sector contracts and increasing demand for digital transformation skills across all business sectors have ensured Be-IT’s growth continues despite economic uncertainty.

Established in 2013, and with offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Belfast, Be-IT have established themselves as Scotland number one independent IT recruitment firm.

Be-IT CEO Gareth Biggerstaff said: “We are extremely proud of the results we’ve achieved against a politically turbulent backdrop and the uncertainty of Brexit.

“For our business to thrive in these conditions is testament to the quality of the team and is hugely encouraging for the future.

Be-IT, who place 35-40 IT professionals a month, have nearly 200 buying clients across the UK and achieved growth in the last financial year while maintaining the same headcount.

Increasing digitalisation in business and public services, cyber protection, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Big Data are currently having a big impact on the Scottish and UK marketplace.

“We’ve seen a big increase in our public sector work, as well as expanding into the financial services sector, utilities and consultancy.

“The sector is vibrant and there are lots of opportunities for us to make the most of. It is an exciting time and we can be very confident of a bright future for Be-IT.”

2020 is expected to be another buoyant year for Be-IT, with revenue expected to grow by 25% to £17 million.

Gareth added: “We are excited about the year ahead and see tremendous opportunities arising for continued growth in 2020.

“Legislative changes such as IR35, the settlement of Brexit and the expediential increase in demand for technology services are creating opportunities for Be-IT to bring new solutions the marketplace which in turn create new revenue streams which shall fuel further growth over the 12 months ahead.”