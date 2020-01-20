Leading care provider creates Scotland’s first dedicated jobs board for the care sector

A LEADING service and solution provider in the care industry has developed Scotland’s first dedicated jobs board for the care sector.

The online portal created by Novacare will serve as a single source, centralised hub for careers in care across the country.

The launch of this online and mobile friendly service will coincide with the Scottish Government’s Adult Social Care Recruitment Campaign commencing on 27th January 2020 which aims to attract new recruits into Adult Social Care, particularly within care homes, care at home and housing support.

Novacare is supporting the campaign and helping boost employment within the sector by offering Novacare free to those companies wishing to recruit in Scotland.

Stephen Wilson, CEO and Co-Founder of Novacare said: “We are strongly urging those interested in pursuing a career in care as well as care providers wishing to recruit to log on now to register their interest ahead of launch. This will give people the greatest chance of finding their perfect job when we go live in early February.”

Applicants to the portal will be able to create a single account easily using their ‘one minute application process’ and apply for every care job in their area.

Once registered, their profiles will automatically update allowing users to keep track of the status of their applications from one centralized hub. The platform will also secure faster response times from recruiters.

Novacare was founded by care industry experts with the aim of tackling some of the largest issues within health and social care. Ranging from consulting to software development, their solutions are tailor-made specifically for the needs of the care sector. For more information about Novacare visit www.nova-care.uk