Popular cocktail experience in Edinburgh create three new cocktails for Burn’s Night to celebrate their success

THE TEAM of a popular cocktail experience in Edinburgh has created three special cocktails on Burn’s Night to celebrate their success.

The Cauldron Magical Cocktail Experience opened in 2019 as a temporary pop-up bar and the team have extended their contract allowing them to stay in the capital fore the foreseeable future.

Direct from New York and London, The Cauldron is an immersive experience like no other in Scotland, combining science and technology with magic and fantasy.

Patrons uncork their alter-egos at the door and become wizards and witches, donning robes and wielding magic wands (that really work) to conjure incredible potions using molecular mixology.

And with the decision to stay on in Edinburgh, beverage experience designer and co-owner, Dave Duckworth, has created three special cocktails to celebrate Scotland. They will be launched in the bar on 25 January: Burns Night.

The aptly named Bobby Burns is a twist on a traditional Rob Roy, with the addition of Benedictine to give it depth of flavour. Garnished with shortbread, this drink is a strong, ‘shaken not stirred’ concoction – just perfect for fighting off a cold January evening in Scotland.

For those with a sweeter tooth, a Butterscotch Tea will hit the spot. This Whisky and butterscotch sour is a real ‘cup of kindness’, as smooth butterscotch liqueur and vanilla rivals the peaty punch of strong scotch to create a creamy and varied profile before being twisted with fresh lemon juice – served in a teacup and garnished with a side of shortbread, of course.

And finally, The Red, Red Rose with a raspberry and vanilla flavour. This is a vodka-based drink with a slightly bitter red wine finish. However, the drink entertains much lower notes to complement the high, fruity notes of the lemon and raspberry.

The Cauldron is owned by Dave Duckworth and technologist and product designer, Matthew Cortland. Speaking about the decision to stay in Edinburgh, Dave said: “We’ve got such a magical spot in this special city, we knew we couldn’t let it go. Edinburgh is beautiful and breathtaking; we never tire of being here.

“We feel that the concept fits in to the city really well – nowhere else combines such history, magic, and folklore, with such a fantastic food and drink culture. We’re really excited to be sticking around for longer, and look forward to welcoming more people through our door.”

Hidden in plain sight beneath Edinburgh’s Frederick Street, The Cauldron offers an immersive cocktail class, with tickets starting at £29.99 per magical being. Alcohol-free, gluten and vegan options are available.

The Cauldron is located at 57a Frederick Street in the centre of Edinburgh’s New Town.

www.thecauldron.io/edinburgh