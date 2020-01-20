Recent sports betting changes UK

For some time now, sports betting in the UK has been going through a massive change. Once seen as an industry that was more or less set in stone, things have been changing. A major reason for this change is that the industry appears to have added a lot more functionality online.

Once seen as a betting solution that forced you to go to the bookie yourself, you can now place your favourite sports bets from bed. What, though, are some of the most important changes when it comes to sports betting? What has changed most?

Faster response times

Customer support has changed a lot, and that is a major boon for a lot of users. The problem with a lot of customer support platforms is they simply don’t get back to you fast enough. With the help of sports betting systems now being online, live chat systems are normally available 24/7. This means getting the quality of support that you would have wanted, and the quantity of support you would have wanted, without issue.

Greater security

Theft was often the main talking about when people would talk about online casino gaming and sports betting. That has changed, though. Most companies are using (at a minimum) 128-bit security encryption. That’s a big reason why so many people are looking to tap into security systems today. It’s a big reason, too, why we recommend that you only look to use systems and platforms that showcase their security systems. There’s too much at stake not to take security seriously.

Easier betting

From throwing together an accumulator bet that does all of the work for you to throwing together large-scale bets, betting has become much easier. You simply need to tap the bet(s) you wish to place, key in your monetary bet, and let the computer do the work for you. It’s much easier to put together complex bets due to the fact that most online platforms are so robust.

This makes it much easier to place complex, life-changing bets.

Mobile friendliness

A big change has come from how sites are developed, too. In the past, most sites were developed with desktop gaming in mind. Now? Most are designed with the most simplistic layout possible. This allows the whole site to breathe and to look right. It’s also good for making sure that sites can load fast on mobile. Also, most games are now embedded into the app/website, so there is no need for data-eating downloads as was common previously.

Internet speeds

Most of us have faster internet today, whether we are at home or we are betting on the go. Faster web speeds mean more consistent gaming, less opportunity for things to drop-out in a winning run, and more chances for you to enjoy the experiences. Out of all the changes to have taken place in recent times, improved internet speeds might just be among he most important.

What, then, do you then are the most important changes to have taken place in the last few years in the casino gaming and sports betting world?